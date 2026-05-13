So, what did other outlets have to say? Generally, the reviews are pretty positive so far:

Vooks - 4.5/5: "While the game's mechanics are things we might have seen before, we've never seen Indiana Jones treated with this much respect for such a long time. MachineGames have nailed it, and the Switch 2 port shows that the age of the impossible port isn't over, because you lose almost nothing by playing it here. We might not get another Indiana Jones movie again, but if we can get another Indy game as good as this, we'll be just fine."

GameReactor UK - 8/10: "The Great Circle on Nintendo Switch 2 continues to offer a pure Indiana Jones experience, where its successes in adapting to a less powerful system outweigh the limitations it faces."

Nintendo Wire - 9/10: "Sure, there are some rough edges here and there. The UI can occasionally be frustrating, the enemy AI has some goofy moments, and the Switch 2 version obviously comes with a few technical concessions compared to the higher powered consoles. But honestly? None of those issues ever came close to ruining the experience... And somehow, one of the best Indiana Jones adventures in years ended up being a video game."