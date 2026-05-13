Professor Layton and Fantasy Life developer Level-5 has issued a warning against piracy and the illegal distribution of its games with a statement that would make Nintendo's lawyers proud.

It states that it will monitor any such activities and take legal action where necessary, while also urging users not to download pirated copies of its games.

Here's the full statement:

We want to address a serious issue we have recently observed: the unauthorized reproduction and distribution of our game software across certain online communities.

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Except where specifically permitted under copyright law or other applicable regulations, reproducing, modifying, or editing our game software without our authorization, as well as distributing or selling such materials to third parties, constitutes copyright infringement regardless of the purpose or intended use. We want to make it clear that we will continue to pay close attention to these activities. To protect our work, we will take necessary legal action against any such copyright infringement, including content removals and account suspensions. We would also like to ask our community to refrain from downloading or using pirated copies of our games. Thank you for respecting our work. We are working hard to ensure that everyone can enjoy our games safely and fairly.

It's unclear exactly which titles are being exploited, but it's likely to be a range of modern releases for platforms such as the Switch. Nintendo has been similarly strict regarding the use of its own properties, bringing multiple lawsuits to individuals who pirate their games.

Level-5 has a healthy line-up for the coming months, as detailed by its recent 'Vision 2026' showcase. The big highlight is Professor Layton and The New World of Steam later this year for Switch 1 & 2, with a physical release for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road confirmed for next month.