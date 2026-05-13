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Physical versus digital. With the rise of digital storefronts, the decline of brick-and-mortar stores, growing game sizes, and more-expensive consoles and storage, the lines in the sand get deeper, and the debates get louder.

It's the age-old question with all media, and with video games, things seem to have ramped up since the launch of the Switch 2. Reports of declining physical game sales have been rampant over the past few years. The cost of digital games is often a factor, too, with even Nintendo charging less for its first-party digital releases, starting with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

But then there's nothing quite like picking up a shiny new copy of that game you've been waiting months for, maybe years for, and unwrapping it for the first time. No need to shell out for a pricey micro SD Express Card, oh no — all you need is your Switch 2 and the game cartridge.

The topic of physical and digital media brings out strong feelings in a lot of people, but there are also no easy answers. Would you ever give up physical or digital media, and risk missing out on some games? What about licensing and ownership? Preservation? Space to store your boxes and consoles?

We're oversimplifying things a little here, but there are lots of things to consider. So, to ponder and debate the topic, the lovely Alex and Mai are joined by a familiar face, Mr. Felix, to talk about physical and digital media, their preferences, and which one they'd be willing to give up first.

So why not watch the video and join in the debate — what type of media do you prefer? Which would you let go if you absolutely had to?

Vote in our polls and then drop us a comment, here and/or on YouTube, to let us know where you stand (or you can just say hi to Felix!).