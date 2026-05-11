It's a new week, and following Nintendo's financial release last Friday, the company's share price has expectedly dropped in light of the price hike announcement for Switch 2.

At the time of writing, Nintendo's share price is now sitting at ¥7,020, a drop of 8.44% since Friday and the company's lowest valuation since the end of 2023. Its highest ever share price landed in August 2025 at ¥14,400, meaning it's gradually dropped off by a whopping 51.25% in the following months.

It's not a huge surprise, of course. Not only has Nintendo increased the price of the Switch 2, but it's also predicted that second-year sales of the console will be significantly lower than the first year. Typically consoles tend to do better in the second year, but these are bizarre times we live in.

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It's worth noting that, according to a recent Bloomberg article, investors were actually eager to see Nintendo raise the price of the Switch 2, as they were concerned that it was becoming highly unprofitable amongst raising component prices. Conversely, others were concerned that raising the price would impact customer demand, hence the immediate drop in share price.

So yes, the 8.44% drop is a clear indication of the concern surrounding Nintendo's performance when these price hikes come into effect (25th May in Japan and 1st September in the West). A forecast of 16.50 million consoles sales in FY2027 still isn't bad at all, mind you, but some folks will no doubt have their eyes on the subsequent years ahead. Is this the start of a gradual yearly decline in sales? Or is it possible that Nintendo's fortunes may reverse?

It's still early days yet. Pokémon Winds & Waves will likely cause a huge splash in 2027, and Nintendo is no doubt also hard at work on the next 3D Mario and Zelda titles, and we know those will be major hits for the company.