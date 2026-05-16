The fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie has reached another significant milestone in its production cycle this week.

Director Jeff Fowler has revealed filming has now officially wrapped, with Sonic and the rest of his crew scheduled to return to theatres on 19th March 2027.

To celebrate this special moment, Fowler shared a message and teaser of what's to come (spoiler alert):

"And that's a wrap on Sonic Movie 4 !!! On behalf of this amazing cast/crew, we have filmed the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can't wait to share"

As you can see, it's a picture of Jeff and his new pal, Metal Sonic. Metal Sonic was teased at the end of the third movie, alongside the reveal of Amy Rose. As previously reported, Amy will be played by Kristen Bell.

Multiple cast members will also be returning. This includes talent such as Jim Carrey (Dr. Eggman), Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Idris Elba (Knuckles), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails) and Keanu Reeves (Shadow).