Publisher Arc Games has announced that Order of the Sinking Star, the next puzzle game from Braid and The Witness director Jonathan Blow, will be coming to the Switch 2 later this year.

Originally revealed at The Game Awards 2025, Order of the Sinking Star was previously only confirmed for PC. But we all know puzzling is best experienced on the go, and looking at Blow's previous work, this will absolutely be a brain teaser.

This one's got a strong narrative focus, as you're transported to a magical realm, described as a "living puzzle", where worlds merge and collide. There are four different worlds that will eventually intersect and blend together, which means all the mechanics you gradually learn will come together and even change depending on the circumstances.

There are multiple playable characters and you're openly encouraged to explore as you make your way through the 1,000+ puzzles, so it's not just a linear adventure, it sounds like.

Here's a rundown of what to expect when we get our hands on the game later this year:

- Master a Thousand Interwoven Challenges – Embark on an innovative puzzle adventure with dozens of game mechanics and hundreds of hours of unique gameplay. Each puzzle builds on the last, introducing new game mechanics that reward curiosity and persistence. - Choose Your Path, Roam at Your Pace – Explore four expansive, mysterious game worlds, each with its own characters, rules, dangers, and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Come and go as you like; you are free to take on the puzzles you discover at your own pace.



- Take the Helm of Some Unlikely Heroes – A queen, a thief, a warrior, a wizard, and a talking boat are just some of the heroes of this tale. Each character wields complimentary abilities and has captivating stories to tell.



- Decipher an Epic Tale – As playable characters begin to meet and worlds collide, the mystery untangles. Through gameplay and notes you collect, you learn more about this enigmatic realm. Piece by piece and clue by clue, you’ll uncover the secrets of the Order of the Sinking Star.

Even Blow agrees that the Switch 2 is a natural fit for the game: "Switch 2's portability is really nice here; you can just pick it up and play it in short bursts or really dive in for a long time.” Let's hope the controversial developer is happy with how it performs there, especially after disappointing Braid sales.

This marks publisher Arc Games' first release on the Switch 2, with CEO Yoon Im that the company has been "looking forward to the chance to bring one of our games to the platform."