The Nintendo Music app has this week been updated with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds soundtrack.

This 3DS title originally made its debut in 2013 and the game's album was composed by Ryō Nagamatsu, who also worked on the Mario Kart and Splatoon series during his time at Nintendo. He also helped with the 2019 Switch release, Link's Awakening.

The soundtrack update for this week includes 105 tracks and has a run time of 2 hours and 31 minutes. Here's every song included:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Adventure Begins A Kingdom's Legend Title Screen Selection Screen Nightmare Hyrule at Peace Item Acquired Seres's Screams Important Item Acquired Solving a Puzzle Cavern Theme (Going Underground) The Ruined Room At the Sanctuary Drama in the Sanctuary Ravio's Theme Hyrule Castle at Peace Meeting Princess Zelda Hyrule Theme Kakariko Village At the Milk Bar Venturing Indoors An Anxious Sahasrahla The Three Dungeons of Hyrule Yuga's Theme Facing Yuga in the Eastern Palace A Painting of Link Hyrule Castle Sealed Zelda's Charm Acquired Irene, the Apprentice Witch Fortune Teller Sorcery StreetPass Battle Theme Hyrule Hotfoot Zora Trouble Restoring Queen Oren Ravio's Shop Rupee Rush Mother Maimai's Theme Mother Maimai's Fanfare The Ruined Room (Battle Theme) Game Over The Bosses of Hyrule Beating a Boss The Lost Woods Deeper into the Lost Woods Master Sword Acquired Hyrule Theme 2 Hyrule Castle Battle Theme A Painting of Princess Zelda Between Worlds Facing Yuga in Hyrule Castle Yuga Gloats Enter Ganon Princess Hilda Appears Lorule Theme Octoball Derby Octoball Derby Results Thieves' Hideout Don't Leave Me Here! The Bosses of Lorule Song of the Sages Skull Woods Swamp Palace Scaling Death Mountain Ice Ruins Treacherous Tower Treacherous Tower (Regular Results) Treacherous Tower (Complete Results) A Trip to Turtle Rock Sneaking into the Dark Palace The Dark Palace In the Desert Palace Completing the Triforce Triforce Acquired Lorule Theme 2 Lorule Castle The Story of Lorule Ganon Returns Facing Ganon Hilda and Ganon Final Showdown with Ganon Item Acquired (Final Showdown) Ravio's Return, Hilda's Sorrow Hilda's Change of Heart (Return to Hyrule) Light in Lorule Credits Rupee-Total Fanfare Hero Mode Fanfare Grand Finale Hyrule Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) Selection Screen (Milk Bar Musicians) Zelda's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) Ravio's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) Kakariko Village (Milk Bar Musicians) Hyrule Caste (Milk Bar Musicians) Facing Yuga in Hyrule Castle (Milk Bar Musicians) Hilda's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) Item Acquired (Milk Bar Musicians) Important Item Acquired (Milk Bar Musicians) Lorule Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) Death Mountain (Milk Bar Musicians) Lorule Dungeon Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) Lorule Castle (Milk Bar Musicians) Ganon's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians) The Ballard of the Goddess (Milk Bar Musicians)

Other Zelda albums available on Nintendo Music include Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, Wind Waker, Phantom Hourglass and A Link to the Past, Zelda and Zelda II on NES.

To listen to the music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. And if you're curious to know more about this particular Zelda game, check out our review: