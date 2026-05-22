Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Image: Alex Olney / Nintendo Life

The Nintendo Music app has this week been updated with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds soundtrack.

This 3DS title originally made its debut in 2013 and the game's album was composed by Ryō Nagamatsu, who also worked on the Mario Kart and Splatoon series during his time at Nintendo. He also helped with the 2019 Switch release, Link's Awakening.

The soundtrack update for this week includes 105 tracks and has a run time of 2 hours and 31 minutes. Here's every song included:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

  1. The Adventure Begins
  2. A Kingdom's Legend
  3. Title Screen
  4. Selection Screen
  5. Nightmare
  6. Hyrule at Peace
  7. Item Acquired
  8. Seres's Screams
  9. Important Item Acquired
  10. Solving a Puzzle
  11. Cavern Theme (Going Underground)
  12. The Ruined Room
  13. At the Sanctuary
  14. Drama in the Sanctuary
  15. Ravio's Theme
  16. Hyrule Castle at Peace
  17. Meeting Princess Zelda
  18. Hyrule Theme
  19. Kakariko Village
  20. At the Milk Bar
  21. Venturing Indoors
  22. An Anxious Sahasrahla
  23. The Three Dungeons of Hyrule
  24. Yuga's Theme
  25. Facing Yuga in the Eastern Palace
  26. A Painting of Link
  27. Hyrule Castle Sealed
  28. Zelda's Charm Acquired
  29. Irene, the Apprentice Witch
  30. Fortune Teller
  31. Sorcery
  32. StreetPass Battle Theme
  33. Hyrule Hotfoot
  34. Zora Trouble
  35. Restoring Queen Oren
  36. Ravio's Shop
  37. Rupee Rush
  38. Mother Maimai's Theme
  39. Mother Maimai's Fanfare
  40. The Ruined Room (Battle Theme)
  41. Game Over
  42. The Bosses of Hyrule
  43. Beating a Boss
  44. The Lost Woods
  45. Deeper into the Lost Woods
  46. Master Sword Acquired
  47. Hyrule Theme 2
  48. Hyrule Castle Battle Theme
  49. A Painting of Princess Zelda
  50. Between Worlds
  51. Facing Yuga in Hyrule Castle
  52. Yuga Gloats
  53. Enter Ganon
  54. Princess Hilda Appears
  55. Lorule Theme
  56. Octoball Derby
  57. Octoball Derby Results
  58. Thieves' Hideout
  59. Don't Leave Me Here!
  60. The Bosses of Lorule
  61. Song of the Sages
  62. Skull Woods
  63. Swamp Palace
  64. Scaling Death Mountain
  65. Ice Ruins
  66. Treacherous Tower
  67. Treacherous Tower (Regular Results)
  68. Treacherous Tower (Complete Results)
  69. A Trip to Turtle Rock
  70. Sneaking into the Dark Palace
  71. The Dark Palace
  72. In the Desert Palace
  73. Completing the Triforce
  74. Triforce Acquired
  75. Lorule Theme 2
  76. Lorule Castle
  77. The Story of Lorule
  78. Ganon Returns
  79. Facing Ganon
  80. Hilda and Ganon
  81. Final Showdown with Ganon
  82. Item Acquired (Final Showdown)
  83. Ravio's Return, Hilda's Sorrow
  84. Hilda's Change of Heart (Return to Hyrule)
  85. Light in Lorule
  86. Credits
  87. Rupee-Total Fanfare
  88. Hero Mode Fanfare
  89. Grand Finale
  90. Hyrule Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  91. Selection Screen (Milk Bar Musicians)
  92. Zelda's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  93. Ravio's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  94. Kakariko Village (Milk Bar Musicians)
  95. Hyrule Caste (Milk Bar Musicians)
  96. Facing Yuga in Hyrule Castle (Milk Bar Musicians)
  97. Hilda's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  98. Item Acquired (Milk Bar Musicians)
  99. Important Item Acquired (Milk Bar Musicians)
  100. Lorule Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  101. Death Mountain (Milk Bar Musicians)
  102. Lorule Dungeon Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  103. Lorule Castle (Milk Bar Musicians)
  104. Ganon's Theme (Milk Bar Musicians)
  105. The Ballard of the Goddess (Milk Bar Musicians)

Other Zelda albums available on Nintendo Music include Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, Wind Waker, Phantom Hourglass and A Link to the Past, Zelda and Zelda II on NES.

To listen to the music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. And if you're curious to know more about this particular Zelda game, check out our review:

What do you think about the latest Nintendo Music update? What other albums would you like to see join this service? Let us know in the comments.