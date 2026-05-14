Nintendo has today added five Virtual Boy titles to its Switch Online + Expansion Pack 'Nintendo Classics' service.

This includes the maze game Jack Bros. from Atlus, a Space Invaders release from Taito Corporation, Bullet-Proof's title V-Tetris, Hudson Soft's shoot 'em up Vertical Force and Athena's Virtual Bowling - with all titles originally released on the headset platform in 1995.

Here's the official announcement from Nintendo, along with the lineup of games that are now available:

Nintendo: "Five classic Virtual Boy titles are now available to play on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch for Nintend Switch Online + Expansion Pack members!"

Nintendo Classics - Virtual Boy Update (May 2026)

"In this classic puzzle game released only in Japan for the Virtual Boy™ system in 1995, you'll stack falling Tetriminos (also known as Tetris® blocks) to form lines with no gaps and clear them. This game also contains another mode, Loop Tetris®, where strategic use of the looping field can allow you to clear five lines or more in one go!"

"Can you make it back before midnight? The three mischievous Jack Brothers are on a Halloween romp through the human world. They lose track of time in all their merry-making and realize they only have one hour until the portal back to the World of Fairies closes and they're banished forever! Now they must follow Pixie the Fairy down a dangerous shortcut to make it back in time. The brothers will have to collect all of the keys on each dungeon floor to open the exit and jump down to the next floor. It's a race against the clock in this action title originally released for the Virtual Boy™ system in 1995. Solve puzzles, battle powerful enemies, and follow Pixie's lead to make it home before the clock strikes midnight!"

"Experience the worldwide hit arcade game that released only in Japan on the Virtual Boy™ system in 1995. Repel Invaders who encroach from the back of the screen. Play in Original 2D, Virtual 3D, or Challenge mode, where you'll try for the best clear time and score. In the Original 2D and Virtual 3D modes, you can select whether you'd like to play the original SPACE INVADERS or SPACE INVADERS Part II."

"In this title released exclusively in Japan on the Virtual Boy™ system in 1995, experience the fun of bowling in an incredible 3D space. From the pins to the lanes, everything has been replicated in this immersive virtual bowling alley. You can even adjust settings, like ball weight and dominant arm, to take the immersion to the next level!"

"The planetary-caretaker computer of planet Odin has spontaneously reprogrammed itself and declared war on all of humanity under the name Mittgard. As the United Earth Army fights a losing battle, you and the Ragnarok battle machine you pilot are humanity's only hope. Use Ragnarok's flightline system to move between two different altitudes, and deploy AI Drones that automatically tail and attack enemy fighters in this unique play experience originally released for the Virtual Boy™ system in 1995."

Japan's lineup this week also includes one extra title. It's the 1995 fishing game Virtual Fishing, published by Pack-In-Video.

If you want to try it out, you'll need to have access to a Japanese Nintendo account, and you can then download the Japanese version of the Virtual Boy app from the eShop.

Virtual Fishing (Japan)

"This title is a fishing action game for virtual boys released in 1995. With the unique depth of Virtual Boy, you can enjoy casting in the great outdoors and thrilling battles with fish. There are competitions for each type of fish, and if you win, a time attack mode opens where you compete for the time to catch a set number of fish. In addition, in free play, you can challenge fishing spots where 17 types of fish live, including those that cannot be caught in tournaments."

To play these titles on the service, you'll also need access to the Expansion Pack tier, and to play the way Nintendo intends, you'll require one of its headsets, which can be purchased from the Nintendo Store.

As part of the Virtual Boy library update this week, Nintendo has also released a new wave of Virtual Boy Switch Online icons.