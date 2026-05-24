Yoshi returned this week in the new Switch 2 title Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and to celebrate, Nintendo is now offering a new reward on the My Nintendo Store in North America.

It's a 'Super Mario - Yoshi Egg Zipper Pouch' and will set you back 800 Platinum Points. Here's a look, along with the official description:

Carry your things with Yoshi Keep your essentials safe and sound with this cheerful pouch inspired by Yoshi. The slim size makes it easy to toss into your backpack or bag when you're on the go. Or use it to stash your small treasures at home. Don't worry—Yoshi won't gobble them up!

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Size: 9.75" x 4"

Nintendo has also released a new set of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch Online icons this week. And in the UK, Nintendo is offering a Yoshi and the Mysterious Book 'Sticky Notes Set' for 400 Platinum Points.

In case you missed it, the My Nintendo Store will also be changing its name on 27th May 2026 to the Nintendo Store.