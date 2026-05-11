Nintendo has announced that the My Nintendo Store is getting a name change in a bunch of regions later this month — but fear not, it isn't all that drastic.

From 27th May, the My Nintendo Store will officially be known as... Nintendo Store. Yes, the 'My' is taking a hike.

The name change announcement was made across a bunch of regional Nintendo Store X accounts, including the UK, German, Australian, Japanese, Spanish, and Korean socials. Each message affirms that "There will be no change to the service or products", so don't worry about missing out on any merch in the process.

It's currently unclear whether the change will also apply to the North American storefront, but we'll be keeping an eye out for the official word on that one.

The change will bring everything in line with the Nintendo Store app, which launched last year (and we all totally hadn't forgotten about).

So, relish in these last few days of "My" inclusion, people. Gosh, you don't know what you've got until it's gone.