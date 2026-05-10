Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream made its debut on the Switch last month, and in case you missed it, it sold over 3.8 million units in its first two weeks.

In the latest financial results, Nintendo has also revealed one other interesting fact about the social sim. Although this is a Switch title, according to Nintendo, it seems approximately 40% of players have been enjoying the game on Switch 2:

Nintendo: "Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream had solid release, with global sell-through surpassing 3.8 million units in the first two weeks. Although released as a Nintendo Switch title, approximately 40% of players are Nintendo Switch 2 owners."

There's currently no dedicated Switch 2 Edition for this title. However, there are some slight benefits of playing on the new system, such as faster load times and GameChat support.

If you didn't catch the latest sales update, the Switch 2 has now sold a total of 19.86 million units. As for the original Switch, this family of systems has shifted a total of 155.92 million units in the space of nine years.

If you haven't already played Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life.