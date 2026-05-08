Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream may have launched too late for Nintendo to give us a precise figure on its sales numbers in the latest financial report (which collects data up to the end of March 2026), though it has assured us that things are off to a flying start.

According to the report, Living the Dream has sold over 3.8 million units globally so far — and that's in just its first two weeks on the market!

Of course, those who remember the 3DS game might not find this quick start all that surprising. The last Tomodachi Life became the system's 10th best-selling game, with its 6.73 million units putting it above the likes of A Link Between Worlds and the Ocarina / Majora remakes.

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Still, 3.8 million in two weeks isn't bad going at all, particularly considering Nintendo's attempts to restrict its online sharing. Never doubt a bit of word of mouth, eh?

Based on how Living the Dream is knocking on four million sales after its first two weeks and the Switch 1's massive install base, we imagine the latest title will surpass its predecessor's numbers in no time. Heck, it seems to be staying strong in both the UK and Japanese charts for the time being.

If you're yet to get on the Tomodachi Life train and you're wondering what it's all about, you'll find our full thoughts in our review below.