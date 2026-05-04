Pragmata, Capcom's latest flagship game, has already proven to be a pretty huge success. In an age where publishers are becoming more and more risk-averse, the brand-new IP managed to sell over 1 million copies in its first two days on sale – and that's before the Switch 2 version launched in Japan.

So with that in mind, it sounds like Capcom might be keen to make more Pragmata games in the future. As covered by Game File (thanks, VGC), Capcom USA's COO Rob Dyer made an encouraging comment during a panel in which he spoke about the company taking western tastes into consideration during development.

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According to Dyer, Capcom conducted focus tests, ran surveys, and offered demos in the US to give Pragmata the best chance at success in the west. It seemingly worked wonders, with Dyer stating that it was "worth the effort".

“We’re to a point now where we’ve got another IP that Capcom—and god bless them, has an arsenal—that we can continue to go down.”

So although it's not an outright confirmation, it definitely sounds like Capcom is willing to explore new stories in the Pragmata universe, whether it be direct sequels, spin-offs, or something else entirely.

It's far too early to speculate whether it will become an absolute juggernaut like Resident Evil or Monster Hunter, but we could certainly see it reaching the heights of Mega Man or Devil May Cry in terms of IP importance.

So yes, good going, Capcom! Again. The company is absolutely killing it at the moment.