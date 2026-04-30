If you're in the market for a new game – specifically a brand-new release, mind you – and fancy bagging yourself a cheeky discount, just be careful.

A gamer over on ResetEra by the username 'jokkir' unfortunately found out the hard way by purchasing Pragmata via a Warehouse Deal on Amazon. After inserting the cartridge into the Switch 2 and having no joy, they found that they were unable to eject it in the usual manner.

Having to resort to prying it out forcibly, the cartridge wound up damaging the internals of the console, and so it now no longer plays any other games.

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"I found a Warehouse Deal for Pragmata on Switch 2 and thought great, it's discounted for a new game I wanted to play. I bought several Warehouse games from Amazon so I didn't think too much about it so I took the game out and put it in my Switch 2. I tried ejecting it and it got stuck so I had to pry it out and I guess it broke some pins on the way out because when I tried other games, my Switch 2 stopped reading my other games. I inspected the game card and it was just an empty shell and was missing the insides of the game so no pins and I assume that's why it got stuck. "So yeah, be careful for buying stuff on Amazon or elsewhere because there's fakes out there."

Naturally, then, it turns out that the Pragmata cartridge was a fake. Judging from the image shared by jokkir, it looks to be a basic 3d-printed knock-off with a reasonably convincing sticker added. It's even got the Game-Key Card icon on the top right.

However, upon closer inspection, the cartridge basically has nothing inside it. It's an empty shell, which is probably why it got stuck in the console in the first place.

So for goodness' sake folks, just be careful out there. Unfortunately there are far too many people willing to do the absolute worst things to scam you out of money, so if something seems too good to be true, then maybe just spend a bit more time looking into it before you pull the trigger.