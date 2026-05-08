Dr. Jones is making his grand return to Nintendo consoles next week with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. And developer MachineGames has been answering questions about the port over on its Discord.

Sharing one such Q&A on social media, executive producer John Jennings has reconfirmed that yes, Mouse Mode and gyro controls are available on Switch 2. Both control schemes can be used for aiming and looking around, but not specifically for whipping — sorry!

Mouse Mode will require a day one update, but their inclusion makes sense as mouse controls work wonderfully on PC, and gyro is also an option on PS5 via the DualSense.

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The Switch 2, though, gets both, with full customisation. Jennings says that "When combined with the full controller remapping options, you're certain to find a way to play that you enjoy."

We actually confirmed this in our interview with MachineGames' Creative Director Axel Torvenius last week, who was full of praise for the Switch 2. On the topic of controls, he said:

"Specifically looking at the gyro controller and the mouse support that we have as well, which adds to how you actually perceive the game with aim assist and all of these things. So it really gives players an opportunity to experience the game in a new way. Hopefully, we'll see fans who have been playing the game on other platforms, but now have the opportunity to re-experience the game in a slightly different way."

On the topic of potentially being able to use gryo or mouse controls to whip (again, you can't, it's just aiming), Torvenius said the team focused on "What makes sense and what will enhance the experience?".

Regardless, it seems like a perfect excuse to add a new layer of immersion to the Indiana Jones experience. The Great Circle launches on Switch 2 on 12th May for £59.99 / $69.99, and early impressions of the Switch 2 port have been positive so far.