Last month, I wrote about how two things were making me recommend Switch 2 to family and friends despite the hefty price tag and the lack of a truly killer 'OMG I need one to play this life-changing video game' to call its own: the convenience of GameChat versus scratchy speakerphone while visiting my mum's Animal Crossing island with the kids, and a more general fear of price increase (which I dubbed 'FOPI').
With Sony having hiked PS5 prices again, giving fence-sitters less than a week to invest before the price of entry for a PS5 Pro went up to a staggering $900, it felt like a matter of time before Nintendo was forced to follow suit. Nintendo already raised the prices of Switch 1 in the US — which will surely affect its chances of beating PS2's all-time best-selling console record — so this move to increase Switch 2 prices globally should come as no surprise if you've been keeping a vague eye on the news.