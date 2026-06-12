Resident Evil Code: Veronica is getting a remake for the Switch 2 next year, and it's already led to questions about the possibility of the GameCube version Resident Evil Code: Veronica X being revived for the 'Nintendo Classics' Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Unfortunately, at least right now, there are "no plans for that". This was noted by Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi during a private Q&A session last week (via Kotaku):

"Will the GameCube version of Veronica be coming to Switch Online’s Expansion Pack anytime soon? There are “no plans for that,” Hirabayashi said"

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Nintendo's GameCube library for the Switch 2 currently features a total of nine games, and includes titles such as Chibi-Robo!, Mario Smash Football, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II. Nintendo has also revealed a few other titles for the service, which haven't been made available yet.

If it's anything like the Nintendo 64 library, certain "mature" titles in the GameCube collection would likely require a separate application. Code: Veronica originally debuted on the Dreamcast in 2000 and was followed by Veronica X in 2001, which was then ported to the GameCube in 2003.

Capcom will release the upcoming remake of Resident Evil Veronica for the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms in 2027.