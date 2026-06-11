Craving something in the vein of Donkey Kong Country after beating Nintendo's latest NSO DK Challenge? Well, Microids' Marsupilami 2 - Salsa Palombia might just scratch that itch.

Based on the Belgian comic book by André Franquin and developed by Ocellus Services, this sequel to the 2021 game is another 2.5D platformer full of DKC energy. There are three different playable characters this time (hello, two-player co-op), each with its own playstyle, and four worlds to explore before taking on the big bad that's hypnotised your jungle pals — wait, isn't that the Donkey Kong Country Returns plot?

If that sounds up your street, a free demo is now available on the eShop, so you can see what it's all about before the full game launches on 3rd September.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

A Fast-Paced 2D Platformer

Journey through four vibrant worlds in this high-energy platformer! From the colourful jungle to the bustling city, find the clues to the Mummy Queen's hideout. Take on increasingly more intense challenges leading to the ultimate showdown against the Mummy Queen.

3 Marsupilamis, 3 Abilities

Master the unique abilities of each Marsupilami. Switch characters to soar through the air, punch enemies, or leap across obstacles, and explore the different levels' secrets. Choose your Marsupilami wisely, and you might uncover a hidden level!

Experience the Adventure Together in Local Co-Op

Play the adventure with a friend or on your own and take on the Battle Dojos' challenges and the competitive minigames designed for friendly rivalries.

Dive Into a Vibrant, Colourful Universe Faithful to the Marsupilami Licence

Explore unforgettable environments, face memorable bosses, and uncover hidden levels, all set within a fast-paced, fun atmosphere for the whole family.

For those who have already sped through the demo, you can now pre-order the full game for £24.99 / $29.99.

Will you be trying this one out on Switch soon? Let us know in the comments.