Capcom's Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection has today received a free DLC update adding "Mega Man Battle Network Series" background music.

It allows you to listen to "43 iconic tracks" in the gallery and then add them to your favourites list, so you can battle "EM Viruses across the Wave World to some NetBattling tunes". Below is the full list of tracks available:

The background music for normal battles, boss battles, final boss battles, victory jingles, and comp space can be changed to the music tracks that were used in the following games:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3

Mega Man Battle Network 4

Mega Man Battle Network 4.5

Mega Man Battle Network 5

Mega Man Battle Network 6

Mega Man Battle Network 5: Double Team DS

Here is the full list of titles included in the Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection, and you can find out more about each one in our review here on Nintendo Life: