Mega Man
Image: Capcom

Capcom's Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection has today received a free DLC update adding "Mega Man Battle Network Series" background music.

It allows you to listen to "43 iconic tracks" in the gallery and then add them to your favourites list, so you can battle "EM Viruses across the Wave World to some NetBattling tunes". Below is the full list of tracks available:

The background music for normal battles, boss battles, final boss battles, victory jingles, and comp space can be changed to the music tracks that were used in the following games:

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Mega Man Battle Network
Mega Man Battle Network 2
Mega Man Battle Network 3
Mega Man Battle Network 4
Mega Man Battle Network 4.5
Mega Man Battle Network 5
Mega Man Battle Network 6
Mega Man Battle Network 5: Double Team DS

Mega Man
Image: Capcom

Here is the full list of titles included in the Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection, and you can find out more about each one in our review here on Nintendo Life:

  • Mega Man Star Force Leo
  • Mega Man Star Force Dragon
  • Mega Man Star Force Pegasus
  • Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxNinja
  • Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxSamurai
  • Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace
  • Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

Will you be checking out this DLC update? Have you tried out this collection on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]