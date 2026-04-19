SNK's legendary run-and-gun series Metal Slug is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to mark this milestone, the company has today released a special retrospective video showcasing the franchise's history.

It covers not only the past and present, but also taps into the series' "ever-exciting future" with a teaser of what's to come. At the very end of the video above, there's an arcade cabinet that shows up on screen with the words "Mission Reboot".

This is followed by the message "A New Mission Awaits". Here are screenshots from this segment of the video:

SNK has also launched a Metal Slug anniversary website, which explains how it will reignite and reboot the series with a range of projects, including "new ventures in gaming". The same page also provides some history about the series' origins:

"To celebrate 30 years of Metal Slug action, we're reigniting and rebooting the series with a wide range of exciting projects—including new ventures in gaming!" "METAL SLUG's detailed pixel art and charming, lighthearted visuals set it apart from the rest when it hit arcades in 1996. Players have been spellbound by the game's vibrant graphics ever since—whether it be comically expressive soldiers and their nuanced movements, or giant war machines whose destruction shakes the entire screen. Coupled with its simple, intuitive controls and fast-paced gameplay, it's little wonder this SNK classic garnered acclaim not just in the arcade but on home consoles as well. Even now, 30 years on, the Metal Slug series continues to evolve. Still running, still gunning—with no end in sight. Strap in and stay tuned for what lies on the horizon!"

If you want to experience Metal Slug right now, the series is available via Hamster's Arcade Archives series on the eShop. When we find out more about what's planned for the Metal Slug franchise for its anniversary, we'll provide an update.

What would you like to see from the Metal Slug series in the future? Let us know in the comments.