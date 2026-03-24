Pokémon is in all corners of our lives. You can wake up to Pokémon Sleep, brush your teeth to Pokémon Smile, throw on your Pokémon apparel and head out on a walk with Pokémon GO. Now, you can make those days extra romantic by saying "I Choose You" to your significant other, accompanied by one of these Pokémon engagement rings (thanks for the heads up, Dexerto).

This is the latest endeavour from Japanese jewellery brand U-Treasure, which has teamed up with The Pokémon Company on a range of romantic rings adorned with your favourite 'mon and coloured stones.

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The collection is a made-to-order jobby, letting you choose the ring, gemstone, engraved Pokémon icon and any other finer details you see fit. There are 30 ring types in total, which can be paired with a Pokémon silhouette from over 80 options, covering everything from the OG starters to Legendaries (by way of a bunch of Eeveelutions, Poké Balls and more).

And the pièce de résistance? You can even order a special Poké Ball-shaped wooden case to make the occasion even more romantic.

Here's a handful of pics, so you can get a better idea of what's on display:

Being so customisable, the rings themselves vary in price, with wedding bands sitting around the ¥137,500 to ¥170,500 mark (roughly £645 / $865 to £800 / $1,070), and engagement rings coming in slightly more expensive from ¥335,500 (around £1,580 / $2,100).

Still, if you're planning to pop the question to a Pokémon fan, it's an undeniably sweet way to do it.