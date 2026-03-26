2026 is a good year for spooky farm sims, and Perfect Garbage's Grave Seasons will be bringing a fresh twist to the genre when it launches on Switch on 14th August 2026.

Published by Blumhouse Games, Grave Seasons might look like a cute little pixel art farm sim where you grow crops and build relationships with the residents of Ashenridge, but there's more growing under the surface.

For one, your character has escaped from jail. Their aim is to rebuild their life in this unusual town, and what better way to do that then start a farm? Oh, and not only is this town a little bit weird, but there's a serial killer on the loose.

The people of Ashenridge are being murdered, so rather than hide away and embrace your new life, you'll also need to try and uncover the identity of this supernatural killer and protect the other villagers, which you can do by crafting items to ward off the killer.

And yes, there's romance, and you can even date the murderer if you so wish. What will happen to everyone else in this scenario? We're not sure we're brave enough to find out...

Our friends at IGN have shared an exclusive look at Grave Seasons, featuring 11 minutes of gameplay, so check that out if you're curious.