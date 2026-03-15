Although rumours about a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been swirling about, don't expect to hear anything from CD Projekt's other game, Cyberpunk 2077.

In response to a fan asking about future DLC, the official Cyberpunk 2077 social media account has ruled out "additional DLCs or expansions", mentioning how there are "no plans". However, if "anything changes" in the future, the team would be sure to provide an update. Admittedly, it's not first time it's said it's done with this particular game.

"We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions. If anything changes, we will inform you all!"

So, to be clear, you'll just have to make do with what's already on offer in Night City in the foreseeable future. In saying this, CD Projekt already has more projects in the pipeline for the Cyberpunk universe, including a sequel, but it won't be showing up any time soon.

This update about Cyberpunk's future follows previous reports about a Cyberpunk expansion that was supposedly cancelled.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally got a Nintendo release last June, alongside the launch of the Switch 2. This Ultimate Edition comes with the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we called it a superb port of an incredible RPG.