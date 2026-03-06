In its latest Spotlight broadcast, Mega Man series producer Shingo Izumi detailed the online mode in Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection for the Switch.

These online features includes preferences, casual match, ranked match and friend match. Starting with the preferences menu - here you'll be able to select your save data, and view and edit your deck. You can also select all three titles, which allows you to "quickly find a match".

From here, you can jump into the casual match "without any stakes" and even use rental decks if you're a beginner. As for the ranked match, you'll battle against other players for rank points as you shoot for the stars. And last but not least is the friend match option with local players or online players you've befriended.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Some other features that have also been improved upon include trading and the Brother List. The Brother List was limited to six brothers in the original versions, but in this new collection, this number has been boosted to 100 Brothers!

Capcom also notes pre-orders will receive four musical arrangements and Geo Stelar (Casual Wear) and Omega-Xis models for the main menu. You can find out more about Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection in our preview here on Nintendo Life. The full game launches on 27th March 2026.