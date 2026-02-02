Last year, Masahiro Sakurai's game knowledge was extended to yet another medium when the game developer extraordinaire's life was translated into a manga biography. Why do we bring this up now, you might ask? Well, because Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii will soon get the same treatment (thanks, Automaton).

Unofficially titled 'Dragon Quest Creator Yuji Horii: New Educational Manga Biography' (translated by Automaton), the manga is supposedly a semi-dramatised retelling of the developer's life, predominantly focusing on his Dragon Quest work — no surprises there, then. Its Amazon listing even suggests that it'll frame the story as an RPG itself, with Horii-san recruiting people to his 'party' and 'levelling up' with new skills.

The manga is being published by Shogakukan, with illustrations by Iori Makoto, and it'll feature an interview with Horii-san himself at the end. While no official English translation has been announced at the time of writing, the book is set to launch in Japan on 24th February for 1,210 yen (roughly £6/$8).

We can't take a peek at the manga's contents just yet, but here's a closer look at the cover art:

This will be the latest game developer to join Shogakukan's biography series. Back in 2018, the publisher released a similar deep dive on Pokémon's Satoshi Tajiri, all about the founding of another hugely popular RPG series. Who will be next, we wonder?