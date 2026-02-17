Ahead of next month's release of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage on the Switch 2 this March, Sega is running an open beta test.

Yes, in case you missed this news, it starts this week from 18th February 2026 and will run until 23rd February 2026. To join the fight, you'll need to an active Switch Online membership. There's also support for "arcade stick-type" controllers, which have been officially licensed by Nintendo.

Sega has also confirmed this open beta test supports cross-play network testing with other versions of the game. To get started, you'll need to head over to the eShop and download the test.

When this game arrives on 26th March 2026, it will cost $19.99 (or your regional equivalent). There's also a $49.99 30th anniversary digital edition including all kinds of themed bonuses, costumes and more. And the physical release for $49.99 has been confirmed as a Game-Key Card and will come with all these extra goodies, plus a double-sided poster.