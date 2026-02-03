We're suckers for a good murder mystery game with a funky visual style, and The Posthumous Investigation looks like exactly that.

This is an upcoming noir thriller from developer Mother Gaia Studio and publisher CriticalLeap, where you'll be trying to solve the murder of Brás Cubas in 1937 Rio de Janeiro. The catch is that you're caught in a time loop, and will have just one day to get to the bottom of things before everything resets.

The thing that immediately caught our eye with this one is the black-and-white visual style, which lends the whole thing a certain Obra Dinn-esque noir flair that we can't help but enjoy. And with 14 different suspects to follow around the loop, we're anticipating more than a few "a-ha" moments to keep the dopamine levels high.

Here's a quick rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screens, courtesy of CriticalLeap:

The Client is the Victim: Investigate a murder where the only witness is the ghost who hired you.

Master the Loop: You have one day to solve the case, but infinite chances. Learn the routines of 14 distinct characters, shadow them through a stylized 1930s Rio, and use knowledge from previous loops to unlock new dialogue paths.

A Living Literary World: Inspired by the biting satire of "The Brazilian Shakespeare," Machado de Assis, the game offers a witty, morally ambiguous narrative where no one—not even your client—is completely innocent.

True Deduction: No hand-holding. Use your "Thinking Board" to physically connect clues, reconstruct timelines, and identify the killer through pure logic.

This one arrives on PC at the end of March, and the dev has confirmed that a Switch version is "to follow". Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see what it's all about.

What do you make of The Posthumous Investigation? Does it look up your street? Let us know in the comments.