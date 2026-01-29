After being announced for Switch 2 way back in May 2025, SEGA has today revealed that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will mark the series' long-awaited debut on a Nintendo system on 26th March.

For those who have missed the details up to this point, this Switch 2 release features full cross-play, so you can battle it out with pals on other consoles as well as rollback netcode support, balance updates, training tweaks, and new moves and combos to slip into your fighting style.

It serves as a pretty beefy upgrade to the original 2007 game, with the drastically improved visuals showing just how far we've come in the last... 20 years *gulp* R.E.V.O. launched on PS5, Steam and Xbox Platforms back in October 2025, where it went on to pick up some pretty strong reviews — it currently sits at a Metascore of 78 based on 15 critic reviews.

If this all sounds very much up your street, the game's Open Beta Test kicks off on 18th February, designed to test "network servers and cross-play performance for the game with the other available platforms," says SEGA. You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to get involved, obviously, but it'll be a good chance to see what the game's all about.

If you're already certain that you're going pick it up, however, then you'll be pleased to hear that pre-orders open today! You can pick up the standard digital edition for $19.99, or the digital 30th Anniversary Edition for $49.99, which includes all kinds of bonuses like the Legendary and Yakuza DLC packs, the swimsuit costume set, pre-production artwork and more. As with the majority of Sega's Switch 2 output, the physical version is a Game-Key Card.

A physical release of the 30th Anniversary Edition is also available for $49.99, including all of the gubbins outlined above and with a double-sided poster to boot.