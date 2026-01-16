Bandai Namco has announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has now surpassed 7 million copies sold.

Originally launched in January 2019, this coincidentally means that it's sold 7 million in 7 years – how remarkable! The game saw a release on the Switch in 2024, which boosted its sales quite nicely; in January last year, Bandai Namco confirmed the game had sold 6 million units, meaning its added another million on top of that over the following 12 months.

Overall, the series has now reached an astonishing 21 million units sold, which means that Ace Combat 7 now accounts for a third of all sales. A sequel, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but there's currently no confirmation of any Nintendo hardware.

Honestly though, given how well Ace Combat 7 holds up on the Switch, we wouldn't be surprised to see the eighth mainline entry wind up on the Switch 2 at some point.

In our 9/10 review for Skies Unknown, we called it "the absolute pinnacle of the series" and "the most comprehensive portable experience ever delivered by Project Aces".