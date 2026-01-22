Nintendo has released a veritable buffet of updates in the last 24 hours, serving up new versions for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. Tetris 99 is the latest to join the crew, but don't expect the patch notes to be all that riveting to read.

The ver. 2.6.0 update arrived late last night here in the UK, and it seems that the main focus was on making things that little bit nicer to play. At least, we think that was the focus. As is so often the case with small Nintendo updates, the patch notes for this one are rather vague.

Here they are, in their entirety, as shared on the official Nintendo support page:

Tetris 99 ver. 2.6.0 (Released 21st Jan 2026)

General

- Adjustments have been made to make the game more comfortable to play.

[TETRIS 99] Version 2.6.0 has been released. There is no information on what changed in the patch notes. Nintendo occasionally releases updates where they move recent event themes from the game server into the game files. This might be one of those updates. — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T05:38:03.9096779Z

Yep, that's it. Now, as outlined above by @Oatmealdome over on Bluesky, select Tetris 99 updates in the past have been all about moving event themes from the game server into the files, and there's every chance something similar has happened here — the recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons Maximus Cup wrapped up just two weeks ago, let's not forget.

Either way, make sure you've updated your game if you're after some bonus comfort.