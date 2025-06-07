Update #3 [ ]: And there you have it, Scott Pilgrim EX is coming out on — you guessed it, at least if you spotted it on Nintendo's website earlier — 3rd March 2026. A physical release will follow at a later date.

Now confirmed by Tribute Games, the beat 'em up follow-up — which contains a brand new original story made in collaboration with the graphic novel series' creator Bryan Lee O'Malley — will also be adding two new characters to the roster.

First up is Matthew Patel, a member of the League of Evil Exes who is more than a little bit theatrical. In battle, he uses his supernatural skills to call forth additional arms, fire attacks, and summon "demon hipsters".

The second new character is Robot-01, a creation of the Katayanagi Twins who is fast and ruthless, using missiles and projectiles to melt crowds of enemies in record-time. You can see how both characters play via the trailer up-top.

And, for a rundown of what to expect from the fighter, here's some key features from the game's eShop listing:

- 7 Playable Characters

Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style. - A Brand-New Adventure

Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. - Madcap Melee Mayhem

Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos! - Power Up!

Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough! - New Anamanaguchi Music

Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure. - 4-Player Co-Op Mayhem

Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

Update #2 [ ]: [Wed 28th Jan, 2026 02:05 GMT]:

Scott Pilgrim EX was previously confirmed for a Switch release in early 2026, and according to an update on Nintendo's official website, it will be arriving on 3rd March 2026 for $28.99 (or your regional equivalent). If we hear any other news about this upcoming beat 'em up release, we'll let you know.

Update #1 [ ]:

[Sun 27th Jul, 2025 08:00 BST]:

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Tribute Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX. You can see it in action above.

"The sneak peek of gameplay for the upcoming beat’em-up highlighted the start of Scott and Ramona’s romp through Toronto. With Sex Bob Omb’s instruments stolen, the duo has to race across the city’s landscape, from its streets to its beaches (Toronto always had beaches, right?) and maybe even back in time to reclaim them from new gangs that threaten to take over the world and Ramona’s returning evil exes."

Along with this, Limited Run Games has announced physical editions which will be available to pre-order from now until 21st September 2025. There's a standard edition, deluxe edition and ultimate edition.

Here's some additional PR, along with a look:

The Scott Pilgrim EX - Standard Edition ($39.99) includes:

Game case with foil key art cover exclusive to the Limited Run Games’ preorder

Reversible cover art with artwork by Crisppyboat

Game disc/cartridge

The Scott Pilgrim EX - Deluxe Adventure Edition ($64.99) includes:

Game case with foil key art cover exclusive to the Limited Run Games’ preorder

Reversible cover art with artwork by Crisppyboat

Game disc/cartridge

Tie-in comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley

CD game soundtrack

Deluxe box with reversible cover art by illustrator Matias Bergara

The Scott Pilgrim EX - Ultimate Adventure Edition ($174.99) includes:

Game case with foil key art cover exclusive to the Limited Run Games’ preorder

Game disc/cartridge

CD game soundtrack

Scott Pilgrim EX Game Goose replica box

Reversible poster featuring art from Bryan Lee O’Malley and Matias Bergara

Hardcover artbook / strategy guide

Acrylic diorama with Scott and Ramona figures

Pixelated, two-sided commemorative coin

Original Story: [Sat 7th Jun, 2025 02:30 BST]:

We've got some exciting news for Scott Pilgrim fans, with Tribute Games announcing it's teaming up with Universal and the series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley to release an "all-new, action-packed" video game entry on multiple platforms including the Switch.

Scott Pilgrim EX is set to arrive in "early 2026" and will reimagine the fan-favourite universe with its modern approach to traditional brawlers. Here's some official PR about what exactly you can expect:

"Players take on the role of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more of the all-star crew to battle a variety of enemies in a warped version of Toronto overrun by demons, vegan henchmen and robots in an epic quest to save the city. "With hard-hitting combat and explosive art, Scott Pilgrim EX reinvents classic 2D brawling for a new era, blending high-energy action with fun character progression. Each of the seven playable characters features a full move set from the start, but players can customize their experience through upgradeable stats, and equippable special items making every fighter feel truly personal. Players will be able to dive into a brand-new storyline, co-written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and the team at Tribute Games. They can also unleash creative combos, wield wild weapons, and brawl through co-op action—set to all-new music by Anamanaguchi —as Scott Pilgrim EX delivers a bold new chapter for longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Apart from the creator, who is deeply involved in this project, Anamanaguchi will also be returning to provide an explosive blend of 8-bit and "hyper-melodic rock". Pixel artist Paul Robertson is also helping out Tribute's in-house team on character animations and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off director and showrunner Ben David Grabinski is also on board as a creative consultant.

Check out the reveal trailer above and let us know if you're excited for this one in the comments below.