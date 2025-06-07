Update #2 [ ]: Scott Pilgrim EX was previously confirmed for a Switch release in early 2026, and according to an update on Nintendo's official website, it will be arriving on 3rd March 2026 for $28.99. If we hear any other news about this upcoming release, we'll let you know.

Update #1 [ ]:

[Sun 27th Jul, 2025 08:00 BST]:

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Tribute Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX. You can see it in action above.

"The sneak peek of gameplay for the upcoming beat’em-up highlighted the start of Scott and Ramona’s romp through Toronto. With Sex Bob Omb’s instruments stolen, the duo has to race across the city’s landscape, from its streets to its beaches (Toronto always had beaches, right?) and maybe even back in time to reclaim them from new gangs that threaten to take over the world and Ramona’s returning evil exes."

Along with this, Limited Run Games has announced physical editions which will be available to pre-order from now until 21st September 2025. There's a standard edition, deluxe edition and ultimate edition.

Here's some additional PR, along with a look:

The Scott Pilgrim EX - Standard Edition ($39.99) includes:

Game case with foil key art cover exclusive to the Limited Run Games’ preorder

Reversible cover art with artwork by Crisppyboat

Game disc/cartridge

The Scott Pilgrim EX - Deluxe Adventure Edition ($64.99) includes:

Game case with foil key art cover exclusive to the Limited Run Games’ preorder

Reversible cover art with artwork by Crisppyboat

Game disc/cartridge

Tie-in comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley

CD game soundtrack

Deluxe box with reversible cover art by illustrator Matias Bergara

The Scott Pilgrim EX - Ultimate Adventure Edition ($174.99) includes:

Game case with foil key art cover exclusive to the Limited Run Games’ preorder

Game disc/cartridge

CD game soundtrack

Scott Pilgrim EX Game Goose replica box

Reversible poster featuring art from Bryan Lee O’Malley and Matias Bergara

Hardcover artbook / strategy guide

Acrylic diorama with Scott and Ramona figures

Pixelated, two-sided commemorative coin

Original Story: [Sat 7th Jun, 2025 02:30 BST]:

We've got some exciting news for Scott Pilgrim fans, with Tribute Games announcing it's teaming up with Universal and the series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley to release an "all-new, action-packed" video game entry on multiple platforms including the Switch.

Scott Pilgrim EX is set to arrive in "early 2026" and will reimagine the fan-favourite universe with its modern approach to traditional brawlers. Here's some official PR about what exactly you can expect:

"Players take on the role of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more of the all-star crew to battle a variety of enemies in a warped version of Toronto overrun by demons, vegan henchmen and robots in an epic quest to save the city. "With hard-hitting combat and explosive art, Scott Pilgrim EX reinvents classic 2D brawling for a new era, blending high-energy action with fun character progression. Each of the seven playable characters features a full move set from the start, but players can customize their experience through upgradeable stats, and equippable special items making every fighter feel truly personal. Players will be able to dive into a brand-new storyline, co-written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and the team at Tribute Games. They can also unleash creative combos, wield wild weapons, and brawl through co-op action—set to all-new music by Anamanaguchi —as Scott Pilgrim EX delivers a bold new chapter for longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Apart from the creator, who is deeply involved in this project, Anamanaguchi will also be returning to provide an explosive blend of 8-bit and "hyper-melodic rock". Pixel artist Paul Robertson is also helping out Tribute's in-house team on character animations and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off director and showrunner Ben David Grabinski is also on board as a creative consultant.

Check out the reveal trailer above and let us know if you're excited for this one in the comments below.