In a notice on Nintendo's American support page, it's been confirmed the app will "no longer be available" on the eShop, and support officially ends on 5th February 2026.

The Walt Disney Company previously announced standalone Hulu apps would be phased out in 2026, with subscribers able to access this content via Disney+.

This app for the Switch was originally released in the US in 2017. It also showed up on Japan's eShop in 2022. The app has also been made available for past Nintendo systems.