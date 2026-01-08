The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives 2 SPACE INVADERS PART II [Switch 2](HAMSTER, 1st Jan, $9.99) - "SPACE INVADERS PART II" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1979. The enemy Invaders have returned more powerful than ever, having acquired new tactics like splitting and receiving reinforcements from UFOs! With added features like the Rainbow Bonus to aim for high scores, this title is long beloved by skilled experts looking to hone their abilities! “Arcade Archives 2” adds a new “TIME ATTACK MODE” to the lineup of “ORIGINAL MODE,” “HI SCORE MODE,” and “CARAVAN MODE” included in the Arcade Archives series.

Suika Game Planet [Switch 2] (Aladdin X, 5th Jan, $3.75) - Drop the fruits freely from any direction as ""Poppy"" flies 360° around the planet. Make fruits of the same type collide to make them ""evolve"" and aim to create watermelons for a high score!

Tomba! Special Edition (Limited Run Games, 1st Aug, $19.99) - Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece. As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition (Tuesday Quest, 13th Jan, $12.49) - A Planet of Mine Mastermine Edition is a cozy 4X game with mass strategy ! Choose your winning gang, mastermine resources, and build your base and tools to boost your technology and conquer space ! Unless your neighbors don’t see it that way. . . Trade, peace or clash : your planet, your choice !

AAA Games Ultimate Collection (Baltoro Games, 3rd Jan, $79.99) - The AAA Ultimate Games Collection Step into the world of top-quality entertainment with The AAA Ultimate Games Collection! This exclusive bundle brings together the most acclaimed titles from our studio — from high-speed motorcycle mayhem and thrilling city traffic and railway management challenges to epic alien shoot-’em-ups, relaxing solitaire favorites, and heartwarming visual novels about cooking and running your own café.

Adventure Reborn (REDDEER.GAMES, 30th Dec, $5.99) - A little girl with a big heart goes on a mysterious journey through dangerous lands ruled by a ruthless cult. Make choices that will help her save her parents. You decide what happens in the story! In Adventure Reborn the story depends on your choices. It’s a magical tale about the power of love overcoming the evil.

Arcade Archives SPACE INVADERS PART II [Switch 1] (HAMSTER, 1st Jan, $7.99) - "SPACE INVADERS PART II" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1979. The enemy Invaders have returned more powerful than ever, having acquired new tactics like splitting and receiving reinforcements from UFOs! With added features like the Rainbow Bonus to aim for high scores, this title is long beloved by skilled experts looking to hone their abilities!

BattleTanks – Animal Wars (Kasur, 14th Jan, $4.99) - Moles have declared war. The animal world is in chaos. Naturally, the solution is tanks. In BattleTanks - Animal Wars, you’ll roll into battle as a Racoon, Bear, Wolf or even Panda (yes, really) and blast your way through five bizarre worlds filled with explosions, bad driving, and questionable military decisions.

Best of Upscale Studio Bundle: 5 in 1 (Upscale Studio, 26th Dec, $49.99) - Discover a collection of fan-favorite titles that showcase the very best of Upscale Studio, from hilarious adventures to intense survival challenges and clever puzzles.

Big Hops (Luckshot Games, 12th Jan, $19.99) - BIG HOPS is a 3D platformer, action-adventure with deep movement, fresh frog-tongue gameplay, where you can grow veggies to build paths forward! You'll play as Hop, a young frog who's been kidnapped from home by a trickster spirit called Diss. He has a mysterious, important mission and needs your help, but you just want to get back to your family. . . After a bit of searching, a wiry old Raccoon offers to build you a way home if you can find a few Airship Parts.

Biplanes (HAPPY HOME GAMES, 12th Jan, $14.99) - Take to the skies and become a WWI flying ace in Biplanes, an exciting arcade-style aerial combat game that captures the thrill of classic dogfighting action! Intense Aerial Combat Pilot your biplane through intense dogfights against enemy aces. Master the art of aerial combat as you loop, barrel roll, and outmaneuver your opponents in fast-paced battles. Whether you're a seasoned pilot or new to the skies, intuitive controls make it easy to jump in and start flying.

Blablublas Battle Royale Shooter (CGI LAB GAMES, 5th Jan, $7.99) - Step into a chaotic battlefield where survival is everything — and the fiercest foes are armed… cats! In this wild shooter, you face off against cunning, weapon-wielding felines across a dynamic map. Every encounter is unpredictable, every corner could hide a new adversary, and only the sharpest aim and quickest reflexes will keep you alive

Clothing Store Simulator (UMURO, 5th Jan, $9.99) - Ready to Write Your Own Fashion Story? Experience the thrill of managing the city's most popular clothing store from scratch on Nintendo Switch™ with Clothing Store Simulator! Transforming a small shop into a huge fashion hub is entirely in your hands. Impress Customers with Your Style Stock your shelves with the trendiest dresses, stylish shirts, and eye-catching accessories.

Construction Sim: City and Road Builder (Head A Games, 6th Jan, $12.99) - Take the reins of your own construction company and transform a small contracting gig into an industry-leading empire. In Construction Sim: City and Road Builder, every job is a stepping stone — from hauling materials and clearing sites to assembling massive bridges, paving roads, and even installing wind turbines.

Crayon Animal (GaniTani, 1st Jan, $6.10) - Crayon Animal is the newest entry in the Crayon series following Crayon Food, Crayon Dino, and Crayon Halloween. This time, a world full of lovable animals comes to life through coloring! Color cats, dogs, lions, penguins, and more in any colors you like. Relax and paint alone or enjoy a fun coloring time with your family. Collect your finished artwork and build your very own crayon zoo!

Direction Quad (eastasiasoft, 14th Jan, $4.99) - Direction Quad is a 2D action-adventure presented in top-down pixel art style. Take the role of young Quad as he hops through the swamp in any diagonal direction, collecting coins and bugs along the way. The objective is to get Quad from his starting lily pad to the finish line of each stage without colliding with the terrain or any treacherous traps.

Dunkirk – The Forgotten Soldier (GAME NACIONAL, 3rd Jan, $5.99) - Dunkirk - The Forgotten Soldier is an action rogue-lite set in a war zone. Each run puts the player against increasingly dangerous waves of enemies. With every new attempt, you must grow stronger and more skilled, using everything at your disposal to endure and push forward against the enemy’s rising force.

Geo IQ World Master (Dinomore Games, 6th Jan, $4.99) - Geo IQ World Master is an educational and competitive geography exploration game built around predicting locations on the world map. You’ll be shown a country, city, landmark, historical area, or tourist spot, and your goal is to pinpoint its location as accurately as possible. The closer your guess, the higher your score.

Go Kart Island (Ant Workshop, 9th Jan, $7.99) - Lachlan the highland cow has a dream to become Go Kart Champion, but the Mayor has an election campaign to fund and demands you raise 1,000 coins for an "entry fee" to the BIG RACE. Fortunately the inhabitants of Go Kart Island have no shortage of activities they would like you to partake in and they offer cold, hard cash as a reward.

Gray War Conflict (Oddi Tycoon, 5th Jan, $9.99) - Gray War Conflict is a gritty first-person shooter set deep within a hostile conflict zone — a remote war-torn forest where every step could be your last. As an elite special forces operative, your mission is clear: infiltrate enemy territory, eliminate threats, and survive.

Hero Seekers (KEMCO, 8th Jan, $19.99) - The world has been rewritten, and the very name of "Hero" erased from memory. Once, three brave warriors defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land—but now their deeds are lost to time. Lunette, the only one who remembers the true history, sets out on a journey to restore it by summoning the forgotten souls of heroes and reclaiming the light once stolen from the world.

Hidden Cats in Istanbul (Silesia Games, 8th Jan, $3.99) - Let the ever-wandering Hidden Cats crew be your guide through colourful Istanbul! Explore the city’s iconic landmarks like the Blue Mosque, the Grand Bazaar, and Gülhane Park while relaxing to soothing Turkish-inspired music.

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival (tinyBuild Games, 8th Jan, $19.99) - BUILD THE COZY ROOFTOP BASE OF YOUR DREAMS Starting from scratch on an abandoned rooftop, build, decorate and expand the coziest camp ever! Unlock new buildings and furniture, set up electrical grids, and neatly organize your new life. Relax, build, wander around – the world is literally yours!

Jelly & Toast (Ratalaika Games, 9th Jan, $4.99) - Jelly & Toast are a team of food-based heroes who are hungry to recover the stolen magical ingredients used to cook their favorite entrees. Choose between local co-op multiplayer or solo mode, join forces, and embark on a challenging platform adventure full of puzzles and food. Run, jump, and throw projectiles (or even each other) to complete each level.

Lovely Spot the Difference Fantasy Edition (AGE, 3rd Dec, $5.40) - Enjoy an easy and fun game that anyone can play while admiring adorable characters! Now introducing the Fantasy Version Vol.2 with increased difficulty! Includes 15 exciting stages!

Mist (EpiXR Games, 8th Jan, $9.99) - Mist fuses idle progression, visceral real-time combat, and an evolving horror narrative into a genre-defying experience. As you explore the ruins of civilization, you’ll form a pact with a mysterious alien being that grants you strength—at a cost. Level up, mutate, and unlock terrifying new abilities as you battle grotesque creatures and uncover long-buried truths. But the world isn’t empty. Survivors remain—scarred, strange, and not always trustworthy.

Mom Life Simulator (RioverseGames, 2nd Jan, $9.99) - Welcome to the daily life of the most caring — yet incredibly busy — mom! In this game, you take on the role of a mother who tries to manage it all: caring for her family, keeping the house cozy, and still finding a little time for herself.

Need for Race Street King & Formula Auto Sport Racing Pack (Yellow Games In, 26th Dec, $11.99) - From the streets to the circuit - master them both. Two Worlds. One Obsession - Pure Speed. From the neon-lit chaos of underground street racing to the high-precision circuits of elite Formula competitions, this bundle unites two adrenaline-charged racing experiences for true speed enthusiasts

Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (EpiXR Games, 8th Jan, $11.99) - Embark on a heartfelt journey as Owlen, a small owl soaring through mystical worlds filled with wonder and secrets. Guided by the voices of ancient spirits, you must restore balance by flying through magical circles, bringing plants, trees, and wildlife back to life. While exploring, you’ll uncover hidden memory shards scattered across the lands. These shards hold the forgotten past and reveal Owlen’s true mission.

Pin Strike 2 (NOSTRA GAMES, 8th Jan, $4.99) - You already know, that bowling doesn't have to be played in a bowling alley on a straight track. You also discovered that you can use bombs or springs here. Knock down more than just bottles! See what else you can do to have more fun. Find out how this game differs from classic bowling.

Pool & Snooker Fever: 2 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Minis, 9th Jan, $8.99) - Get ready to master the table in Pool & Snooker Fever: 2 in 1 Bundle — the ultimate cue-sports experience on your Nintendo Switch™! Enjoy both the fast-paced excitement of pool and the strategic precision of snooker, all in one complete and immersive game..

Pursuit (Play Lab, 5th Jan, $9.99) - Pursuit puts you behind the wheel in a fast-paced, driving adventure where escape is the goal. Every delivery is a race against time, the police, and the city itself — a city that never forgives mistakes. With no room for error, you must rely on skill, quick reflexes, and sharp instincts to stay ahead of those chasing you.

Sheriff Park Ranger (Head A Games, 13th Jan, $9.99) - Patrol vast forests, winding trails, and scenic highways as you protect visitors, wildlife, and the wilderness itself. Respond to emergencies, stop offenders, rescue animals, and face unpredictable situations that test your skills and instincts. Drive your patrol truck, flash your lights, and keep order in the wild. From traffic stops and poaching investigations to lost hikers and wildfires — every call matters.

Speedster’s Collection (Pixelmob, 5th Jan, $23.99) - Pick one of the impressive, highly detailed vehicles and show your driving skills in this demanding environment. The city is your greatest friend and the greatest enemy. It will amaze and astonish you with its views, while demanding your full attention with its narrow streets and crowded intersections.

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 8th Jan, $4.49) - The notorious Cheddar Mafia is spreading chaos across the Americas, and only SpotCat can stop them. Explore vibrant, hand-drawn scenes from different countries, spot the subtle differences, and stay sharp — mafia rats can appear when you least expect it.

Sugoroku New Year’s Party (SAT-BOX, 5th Jan, $12.99) - Try your luck and test your wits in this adventure of fortune! Good luck abounds in Sugoroku New Year's Party! Collect lucky coins through festive New Year's games. Bring in the most good fortune, and you'll be crowned Master of the New Year! With a Joy-Con™ controller for each player, up to six players can join in the fun!

Suika Game Planet [Switch 1] (Aladdin X, 5th Jan, $2.99) - The "Suika Game Planet" has evolved in many ways, including with a customization function that allows you to freely decorate the game screen (skin), and a collection function that allows you to collect stickers for completing missions and use them to create your original name tag. Try playing it now!

Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights (Idea Factory, 13th Jan, $39.99) - Key Features The knights behind the shining armor – From the minds of director Ayumi Takagi (Hana Yaka Nari, Waga Ichizoku), main scenario writer Uta Amemiya (Charade Maniacs), and character designer Nitaka (Touken Ranbu) comes a tale of luck, tragedy, and love developed by the otome game mainstay, ichicolumn! The kingdom of Temirana awaits – Enjoy a deep storyline with five possible routes that blends political intrigue with romance and drama.

Tile Jong (Webnetic, 8th Jan, $7.99) - Dive into Tile Jong, a beautifully designed tile-matching game that blends relaxation with strategy! Solve engaging puzzles by selecting and matching sets of three identical tiles. Each level brings new challenges with increasingly intricate layouts that will test your concentration and problem-solving skills.

ULTIMATE BATTLE SIMULATOR (Play Games, 30th Dec, $9.99) - ULTIMATE BATTLE SIMULATOR challenges you to master strategy, foresight, and precision placement. Command your army of NPC fighters, manage resources wisely, and outthink your enemies across varied battlefields. Whether you unleash endless ranks or rely on a few elite warriors, victory depends on your ability to plan, deploy, and adapt.

Van Life: Home Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio, 5th Jan, $7.99) - Freedom comes with four wheels and a full tank of gas. Start with a dusty old van and turn it into your dream home—or flip it for profit and chase your next build. Whether you're in it for the thrill of renovation or the call of the open road, this game lets you live the nomadic dream, no GPS required. Explore a vibrant open world packed with hidden campsites, cozy lake views, and the occasional “did I take a wrong turn? ” mountain trail.

Wander Scoop (REDDEER.GAMES, 1st Jan, $12.99) - The Secret Ingredient: Empathy The true delight of Wander Scoop lies in the heartwarming cutscenes and dialogues. Every quirky character who slides onto a stool carries a personal puzzle and different ice cream flavors, and the process of making them serves as a metaphor for life’s challenges and joys. Level Up Your Cozy Kingdom Fortunately, guiding souls and making people happy can also be profitable!

Whiskers Warehouse – Logic Puzzle Game (EP Games, 5th Jan, $7.99) - Master the art of strategic thinking in this modern take on classic Sokoban puzzles! With 1,000 meticulously crafted levels across 10 vibrant worlds, plus another 1,000 levels in New Game+ mode, you'll never run out of challenges. Start your journey through increasingly complex puzzles that will test your logic and spatial reasoning.

Zumba – Marble Candy Rush (EpiXR, 8th Jan, $4.99) - Zumba – Marble Candy Rush invites you into a delectable marble-shooter kingdom ruled by the Candy King! Select a level, aim your candy-cannon mouth, and fire to match three or more identical candy marbles before they spill past the sugar gate. Create explosive combos, clear waves swiftly, and earn up to three stars per level.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!