We were delighted to see Ustwo Games' gorgeous mobile puzzler, Monument Valley 3, make the jump to Switch earlier this year, and today the dev has given us even more story chapters to sink our teeth into — for free!

The 'Garden of Life' expansion is now available on Switch, bolting four additional chapters onto the end of the main game, packed with even more of the series' signature perspective-bending puzzles. There are even some hidden optional puzzles to find in the bonus levels, for those after even more.

The expansion drop accompanies the news that MV3 is now back on mobile, so you can check out all the extra content wherever you please.

If the above trailer didn't do enough to sell you on the new freebie, here's a statement on what you can expect from the expansion by lead designer Emily Brown, and a handful of screenshots:

I am really pleased to be able to share these new chapters and puzzles, because

they bring together the skills of an incredible team who care deeply about what

they make. After the events of the main game, we wanted The Garden of Life to

tell a story of people coming together to build a new future. A story of hope.

You'll find Monument Valley 3 and the previous two series entries on the Switch eShop right now. Those who want to experience the full trilogy from start to finish can even pick up the collection in physical form from iam8bit.

We had a wonderful time with Monument Valley 3 earlier this year. Despite our confusion around the lack of touch controls at launch, we stated that the game "lives up to its predecessors as an excellent little puzzler with mind-tickling structures and stunning presentation sewn together with a delicate narrative thread" in our 8/10 review.