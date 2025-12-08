One of the most unique a beautiful games of the year — despelote — is all about the beautiful game itself and the communities it helps build, and it's coming to Switch on 11th December in North America for just $14.99.
Japan will get it on 18th December, while the rest of the world will have to wait for kick-off on 13th January 2026.
despelote isn't your typical soccer game where you're kicking about a ball to win matches; this is a slice-of-life narrative-driven experience which is all about the importance of soccer to Ecuador and, in particular to eight-year-old Julián, in the run up to the World Cup.
In despelote, you'll dribble, pass, and shoot the ball around Quito, but not for victory — simply, to connect. How will people react? Will Ecuador qualify for the World Cup? And how does everyone feel about the beautiful game, of their city, their country?
It's a short game too, clocking in at around 2 hours, but from looking at reviews back when the game launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in May, it'll stick with you long after. Here's a rundown of what toe expect from the game:
Features:
- A bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth.
- Explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to.
- A physics-based soccer ball that feels good to kick around in a first-person perspective.
- A vibrant world full of characters that have funny, and genuine conversations.
- Photos and audio recorded on location in Ecuador are used to create a strong sense of place.
Have you been waiting to kick-off with despelote on Switch? Will you be scoring on 11th December? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 2
Nice and even more so since it's coming so soon after the announcement in North America and Japan and still not that much later elsewhere - happy for those interested in playing despelote on Switch (potentially me included at some point although certainly not anytime soon)!
Game of the year, for me. Does things and asks questions that I didn't think games were capable of.
I implore you to play it.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...