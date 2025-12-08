One of the most unique a beautiful games of the year — despelote — is all about the beautiful game itself and the communities it helps build, and it's coming to Switch on 11th December in North America for just $14.99.

Japan will get it on 18th December, while the rest of the world will have to wait for kick-off on 13th January 2026.

despelote isn't your typical soccer game where you're kicking about a ball to win matches; this is a slice-of-life narrative-driven experience which is all about the importance of soccer to Ecuador and, in particular to eight-year-old Julián, in the run up to the World Cup.

In despelote, you'll dribble, pass, and shoot the ball around Quito, but not for victory — simply, to connect. How will people react? Will Ecuador qualify for the World Cup? And how does everyone feel about the beautiful game, of their city, their country?

It's a short game too, clocking in at around 2 hours, but from looking at reviews back when the game launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in May, it'll stick with you long after. Here's a rundown of what toe expect from the game:

Features: - A bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth.

- Explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to.

- A physics-based soccer ball that feels good to kick around in a first-person perspective.

- A vibrant world full of characters that have funny, and genuine conversations.

- Photos and audio recorded on location in Ecuador are used to create a strong sense of place.

Have you been waiting to kick-off with despelote on Switch? Will you be scoring on 11th December? Let us know in the comments.