Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble was released on the Switch last June, and Sega followed it up with a bunch of DLC updates.

This included Godzilla and Hatsune Miku, who joined the roster on 26th November 2024. Now, a year later, Sega's Japanese Super Monkey Ball social media account has announced these same licensed characters will be delisted on 26th November 2025 (aka next week).

Here's a rough machine translation about the removal of the cheerful virtual singer and the king of the monsters:

"Hatsune Miku and Godzilla - playable character available until next week, November 26th (Wednesday) Everyone hurry up"

There is no local update about these characters (or other characters) being delisted at the time of writing, but if you were planning on getting any of the DLC for this title, you might want to grab it while it's still available.

This isn't the first time this has happened, with the 2021 Switch title Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also delisting DLC such as the Persona 5 character Morgana.