Spike Chunsoft has released a new gameplay trailer for Shuten Order, the new title from Danganronpa / The Hundred Line creator Kazutaka Kodaka. It provides our best look yet at the game's multi-genre mechanics, with the story branching off into five distinct paths.

You play as Rei Shimobe, the founder of Shuten Order who has been resurrected into a temporary body following his murder. You'll have to investigate one of Shuten Order's 'ministers', with each case presenting you with a completely unique gameplay hook.

For example, if you pursue Kishiru Inugami, you'll engage in a mystery adventure with point-and-click gameplay and puzzle-solving mechanics. Go after Manji Fushicho, however, and you'll be embroiled in stealth-action horror gameplay in which you need to avoid the wandering entity known as 'Nephilim'.

It looks awesome, and if Kodaka's previous work is anything to go by, then you can probably expect a whole bunch of unique story beats and twists as you work to solve your own murder.

Shuten Order launches on Switch on 5th September 2025 and includes an optional digital deluxe edition containing a digital art book and soundtrack.