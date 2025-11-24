When you've got to come up with a brand new name for a brand new team, why not make it something unbelievably cool, right? That's what we say here at NL Towers, and Vancouver's brand-new women's hockey team seems to agree. We can't think of another team with a better name than this in any sport right now. Not without a search engine, at least.

However, not only is it a very cool name that's got us wanting all of this team's merch, but they've also gone and got granular with their details, skating out to the Bond theme and even going so far as to use GoldenEye's original N64 pause menu music during the intermissions in their debut game, as you can see in the clips below:

Now that's a slick use of Grant Kirkhope's iconic Goldeneye Watch theme right there!

The Goldeneyes' first game took place in the Vancouver Canucks' old stadium, and it seems the match brought some proper playoff excitement vibes to boot. Let's face it, it's probably all down to the fact it's a stadium full of secret gamers who just got triggered by an excellent needle drop.

The use of this music also removes any doubt whatsoever that the team are actually named after the Goldeneye variety of diving duck rather than the game. Nope, this is just straight-up, good old-fashioned video game nerd stuff. And we love it. Go Goldeneyes!

Enjoying the use of the 007 theme here? Know any other sports teams named after video games, not ducks? Let us know!

