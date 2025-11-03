Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
Image: Square Enix

How many of you spent your spooky weekend in Alefgard? Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake landed right before Halloween, bringing back the first two NES Dragon Quest games with a brand new coat of paint — and in more ways than just a lovely HD-2D sheen.

Out on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II are much-expanded compared to their original releases. There's tons of new story content, optional dungeons, quests, Mini Medals, skills, spells... the list goes on. Essentially, this is a transformative remake of two iconic classic RPGs.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

And we absolutely loved it: We scored the Nintendo Switch 2 release a glowing 9/10, concluding that "Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a deeply satisfying follow-up to last year’s remake project, closing out the Erdrick trilogy on a fittingly high note."

We know this series has a long line of fans who love playing these games on Nintendo consoles, and a lot of RPG fans have been pouring hours into both games this weekend. So we want to know what you think of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, whether you're playing on Switch 1 or Switch 2.

As always, share your review score in the poll below (we've got separate ones for the Switch 1 and 2 releases), or swing by later when you've had a chance to play a bit more. Or, if you want, you can even leave one score now and then tweak it later on if you change your mind after a few more hours with it. These are long games!

What score would you give Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

What score would you give Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thanks for voting! If you want to share your thoughts on the latest remake in even more detail, you can head down to the comments and let us know what you make of it.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.