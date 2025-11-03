How many of you spent your spooky weekend in Alefgard? Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake landed right before Halloween, bringing back the first two NES Dragon Quest games with a brand new coat of paint — and in more ways than just a lovely HD-2D sheen.
Out on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II are much-expanded compared to their original releases. There's tons of new story content, optional dungeons, quests, Mini Medals, skills, spells... the list goes on. Essentially, this is a transformative remake of two iconic classic RPGs.
And we absolutely loved it: We scored the Nintendo Switch 2 release a glowing 9/10, concluding that "Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a deeply satisfying follow-up to last year’s remake project, closing out the Erdrick trilogy on a fittingly high note."