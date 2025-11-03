We know this series has a long line of fans who love playing these games on Nintendo consoles, and a lot of RPG fans have been pouring hours into both games this weekend. So we want to know what you think of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, whether you're playing on Switch 1 or Switch 2.

As always, share your review score in the poll below (we've got separate ones for the Switch 1 and 2 releases), or swing by later when you've had a chance to play a bit more. Or, if you want, you can even leave one score now and then tweak it later on if you change your mind after a few more hours with it. These are long games!

What score would you give Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 2)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 2)? (35 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 17 % 9 - Excellent 49 % 8 - Great 23 % 7 - Good 6 % 6 - Not Bad 0% 5 - Average 3 % 4 - Poor 0% 3 - Bad 3 % 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 0%

What score would you give Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch)? (22 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 9 % 9 - Excellent 36 % 8 - Great 23 % 7 - Good 18 % 6 - Not Bad 5 % 5 - Average 5 % 4 - Poor 0% 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 5 %

Thanks for voting! If you want to share your thoughts on the latest remake in even more detail, you can head down to the comments and let us know what you make of it.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.