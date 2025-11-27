Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have this week rolled out another update for Pokémon Legends Z-A on the Switch and Switch 2.

This bumps the latest build up to Version 1.0.3. It includes some fixes tied to Mega Stone rewards. Below is the full rundown according to the game's official Japanese website.

Keep in mind you'll also have to update to this version if you wish to continue accessing online features. Local communication also requires users to have the same update data.

Pokémon Legends Z-A - Version 1.0.3 (27th November 2025)

The following confirmed bugs have been fixed:

In ranked battles, even if you reach the rank required to receive Mega Stones as rewards, you may not be able to receive them. (This occurred in Season 2.)

Response to players who did not receive the Mega Stone reward in Rank Battle Season 2

Players who were unable to receive their rewards due to this issue occurring during Ranked Battle Season 2 will be able to receive them by displaying the Ranked Battle screen after the update data is released.

*The latest update data is required to play online features.

*Local communication is not compatible with previous versions. Please make sure that you and the people you play with have the same update data version.

If you haven't already tried out this new entry for yourself, be sure to check out our reviews here on Nintendo Life. The Mega Dimension DLC is also scheduled to arrive in December. You can find out more about it in our previous coverage.