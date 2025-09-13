Update [ ]:

Alongside a new trailer this week, Bandai Namco has confirmed One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will set sail on 21st November 2025.

This will once again be a free upgrade pack for existing owners of the Switch version. On the same day, Character Pass 3 DLC No. 7 (including Future Island Egghead Pack +3 New Outfits, and an additional special move for Shanks) will be released, and this will be followed by DLC No. 8 in early 2026.

You can also see the previously released Character Pass 1 & 2 content at the end of the latest DLC trailer.

Original Story: Fans of the long-running anime and manga series One Piece can look forward to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

The Switch 2 version was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, with a brief trailer revealing it will be made available in fall 2025.

This version will include enhanced graphics, more enemies and the ability to recruit extra characters in the upcoming DLCs. According to Nintendo's official press release, the Switch 2 upgrade pack is also free for owners of the existing Switch version.

"Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats as they voyage in search of the illustrious treasure: the One Piece. Explore some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes while experiencing Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements like more enemies on screen at once. Heroes, foes, legends and more from across the World will collide when ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition sets sail for Nintendo Switch 2 fall 2025. Players who have the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for free with the upgrade pack."

You can find out more about this game in our original review on the Switch. The Switch eShop version is currently on sale in select locations including the UK and Australia.