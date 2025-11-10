Nintendo is back with preparations for another year of Black Friday discounts, as it has today detailed a bunch of Switch 1 games, amiibo and a MicroSD Express card that will be going on sale over the course of November. It has also reminded us all that Switch 2 bundles exist, because of course.

So, kicking things off with those games. From 23rd November, a lineup of select first-party titles will be dropping down to $29.99 or $39.99 at select US retailers, including the official Nintendo Stores in New York City and San Francisco. Here's the range of titles seeing a price cut this year:

These are all Switch 1 releases, of course, but there are free Switch 2 performance upgrades available for the likes of Echoes of Wisdom, Odyssey and Splatoon 3, so those playing on the new system will at least see some benefits.

And while we're on Switch 2, no, there has not been a Black Friday bundle announced — which makes sense, given the system is still less than six months old. That said, Nintendo has reminded us all in its Black Friday listings that the console is still available both by itself for $449.99 and bundled with Mario Kart World for $499.99.

A select lineup of the system's new amiibo will be subjected to a discount, mind you, with the four Tears of the Kingdom Sage amiibo (that's Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon) and the Street Fighter 6 series (Jamie, Kimberly and Luke, and the amiibo Card Starter Set) seeing a $10 discount at select retailers.

Finally, Nintendo has announced that it will be introducing a seasonal $20 saving on Samsung MicroSD Express Cards on 30th November. This one could be worth keeping an eye on if you're aiming to pick up more Switch 2 software over the holiday period.

For those simply after something digital, the usual Cyber Deals sale will be getting underway on 20th November and will be sticking around until 3rd December, so expect digital deals aplenty.

All in all, it's business as usual for Nintendo's North American Black Friday lineup this year. It would have been grand to see Switch 2 get some discounts, but it's hardly surprising that Nintendo is keeping the boat steady while the console continues to break sales records at its current price. Maybe next year we'll see some, eh?

Do you plan on picking anything up on sale this year? Let us know in the comments.