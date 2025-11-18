Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Square Enix's excellent release Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has received a new game update this week, bumping it up to Version 1.4.0.

This update includes "various improvements" which should enhance the overall experience. There are some fixes (including addressing an issue that prevented the Akademy report "Master of All Trades" from being completed), character name fixes, adjustments, and much more.

Below are the official patch notes via the game's Steam page:

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Version 1.4.0)

Update Announcement (version 1.4.0) An update featuring various improvements is now available.

The game will be updated to version 1.4.0.

General

The version number will now be displayed in the bottom right of the version selection screen and the enhanced version title screen.

Enhanced

An issue affecting the Japanese voice and text for the ability Northswain's Strike has been resolved.

An issue that prevented the Akademy report "Master of All Trades" from being completed under circumstances has been resolved.

In the event that the issue described above has prevented the completion of "Master of All Trades," the check to confirm whether the conditions have been fulfilled will be performed again after loading the saved data and accessing the in-game main menu.

Minor text issues have been resolved in all languages.

Certain sound effects have been adjusted.

Overall stability has been improved. Other minor issues have been resolved.

An issue wherein the character name ""Helvynya"" was incorrectly displayed as ""Holy"" has now been resolved.

In the event that a unit recruited under the name ""Holy"" exists in your save data, one of the following will occur: If you have changed the unit's name, the newly assigned name will remain unchanged. If you have not changed the unit's name, it will now be displayed as ""Helvynya"" instead. *Unit names can be changed at the warriors' guild.



This follows the release of Version 1.3.0, which was released across multiple platforms at the end of last month.

