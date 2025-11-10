Cyberpunk 2077 has had a remarkable redemption arc, starting off as something of a bug-ridden disaster and transforming into the acclaimed multi-platform epic it is today – and to cap it all off, two of its stars have been immortalised as plastic ducks.

Johnny Silverhand and Jackie Welles have joined the Tubbz range of collectable characters, each notable for their duck-like qualities.

"TUBBZ, the collectible line known for transforming pop culture icons into high-detail cosplaying ducks, has officially jacked into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 with two First Edition heavyweights: Johnny Silverhand and Jackie Welles," reads the press release.

"These aren’t just ducks, they’re legacy. Expertly designed, meticulously sculpted and loaded with franchise-accurate detail, these First Edition TUBBZ capture the visual DNA of Night City’s most unforgettable outlaws."

Each figure is made from premium PVC and stands around 3.54" (9cm) outside the tub. These are limited editions, which means they won't be re-run in the future.

Tubbz has seen its fair share of video game-related additions, including Metal Gear Solid, Sonic and Yakuza.

You can order them now for £19.99 / €24.99 / $24.99 from Tubbz.com and selected retailers.