We've all heard of Minus World, right? A glitched world in the original 1985 release in Super Mario Bros., it was accessible via World 1-2 and is an infinitely-looping underwater level, similarly designed to World 7-2. It's one of the most legendary glitches in gaming history.

And, it turns out, its direct sequel also has its own Minus World. It's just taken almost 40 years to discover it, and speedrunner Kosmic is the one who discovered it (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).

In both the Japanese and English releases Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (the actual Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan, available officially in the West via the All-Stars bundle on the SNES), various glitched worlds are available, either changing the names, looping screens, or changing enemy behaviour.

However, it's that All-Stars collection where a Minus World is really tucked away, and it's incredibly complex to pull off. You have to first progress through some increasingly-glitched versions of levels; the idea is Kosmic is trying to get past B-8, but reaching B-7 the first time, he realised it was impossible to beat.

Saving, quitting, and reloading brought him back to a completely different level layout, but it allowed him to get past those impassable glitches and roadblocks. A glitched warp pipe (with part of a coin above it) in B-9 brought Kosmic back to World 1-1, but this didn't deter him.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Continuing to progress through glitched worlds until he reaches World B-D and, eventually, various glitched menu options. It's a lot easier to watch than read us explain it, so make sure you watch Kosmic's new video above to see just how wild some of these glitches get.

So, why did this take so long? Kosmic mentions that difficulty is probably the main reason, but he also believes that, because this glitch requires you to make much more progress in-game, and wasn't played by as many people, there's just lower interest in general.

Well, we're glad that someone was willing to dig deep into the glitch worlds of The Lost Levels, and it's a pretty amazing discovery after nearly 40 years.

Let us know what you think of Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels Minus Worlds in the comments.