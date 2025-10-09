Yes, as we all know, Nintendo does like to hide fun little secrets and easter eggs within its adventures, especially when it comes to stuff like the Mario Galaxy games.

You know, things like the part of Buoy Base Galaxy that looks like a Poké Ball, or Captain Olimar's S.S. Dolphin floating about in the Space Junk Galaxy. Yes, we love some clever little nods and winks.

However, as it turns out, not all secrets are quite so equally created. As highlighted by the excellent @MarioBrothBlog (cheers for the heads-up GamesRadar), the Super Mario Galaxy games, in their original Wii forms, secretly load the entire staff credits into RAM at all times, even though...well, you only really need that to happen at the start or end, ideally.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

In the Super Mario Galaxy games, the staff credits text is always loaded into RAM despite not being needed until the ending. While horribly inefficient, this is inadvertently heartwarming as the games appear to honor their creators by keeping them in memory at all times. — Supper Mario Broth (@mariobrothblog.bsky.social) 2025-10-05T16:56:11.476Z

As you can see, the original social media post has at least found a nice way to frame this discovery (attributed to @HEYimheroic) in that it's a nice way to permanently — and constantly — honour the creators of this bona fide all-timer.

Supper Mario Broth goes on to provide further info through a few follow-up posts: the RAM used up by the credits being programmed in this way is around 1/400th of the entire available memory, which adds up to about one or two in-game objects.

It also turns other that in Super Mario Galaxy 2 the issue was addressed by having a more efficient approach to loading, although the files do still load at all times regardless.

That is correct, however, please note that the way SMG does it results in the text taking up ca. 1/400 of the RAM at all times, which could be used for 1 or 2 extra objects. This was fixed in SMG2 by splitting it up on a per-galaxy basis, presumably for this reason. I hope this can be of interest! — Supper Mario Broth (@mariobrothblog.bsky.social) 2025-10-05T17:34:55.662Z

Given that Nintendo has got itself into a little bit of bother a few times lately with credits, and specifically removing some of them from the likes of Metroid Prime Remastered and from Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, it's nice to see that once upon a time the original creators remained right where they should be.

Did you already know about this particular secret? Know any other cool easter eggs from the Super Mario Galaxy games? Make sure to let us know in the comments.