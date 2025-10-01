The fantastic character designs of The Legend of Zelda series have always lent themselves very well to amiibo, toys, and all of that sweet merchandising action that we all seem to love very muchly. Big muchly!

Now, Bandai Candy Toy has announced a set of ten collectible, fully-licensed Legend of Zelda weapons, which we love the idea of because, hey, the weapons in these games deserve a whole lot of love too.

Currently slated for release on February 31st 2026 in Japan (cheers to @TokyoGameLife for the heads-up), the dinky box set recreates Link's Hylian Shield, Master Sword, bow, and a bunch of other iconic weapons from the most recent games in the series, in cute, palm-sized, miniature fashion. Heck, each one even comes with its own little stand and everything.

Bandai is releasing The Legend of Zelda Weapon Collection next February! It features mini versions of iconic weapons from BotW and TotK. Hopefully they spell “collection” right before launch. — Tokyo Game Life (@tokyogamelife.bsky.social) 2025-10-01T06:02:40.320Z

We've had a little browse around this morning, and the collection is out of stock on most hobby shops that ship worldwide already, so you may need to have a proper search if you are interested, and the price has been varying thanks to pre-order offers, between around $30 - $40 (before taxes and delivery costs) or whatever that translates to where you are.

Here's some more details and pics from Bandai (via Hobby-Genki):

・1 Pre-painted Miniature Figure (9 possible types)

・1 Dedicated Display Base (engraved with title logo)

・(Master Sword only) Additional support stand for pairing with Master Sword (Sheathed Ver.)

・(Sheathed Master Sword only) Additional display base

・1 Soda-flavored gum Lineup (9 Types)

1. Master Sword

2. Hylian Shield

3. Royal Claymore

4. Zora Longsword

5. Seven Jewels Dagger

6. Great Eagle Bow

7. Stonecrusher

8. Lightscale Trident

9. Rare: Master Sword (Sheathed Ver)

Now, to think of a target small enough to neutralise with a pocket Great Eagle Bow.

Interested in picking up this collection? Let us know!