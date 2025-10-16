Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Maximum Entertainment popped up at the Fall IGN Fan Fest to reveal that the delightfully weird sandbox shooter, Squirrel with a Gun, will be blasting onto Switch 2 on 18th November.

Even if you didn't catch this one on its PC release last year, the title tells you just about everything you need to know. You play as a squirrel. You have a gun. What you do with it is up to you.

There's a fair emphasis on the 'sandbox' elements here, with platforming, collectibles, weird little challenges and a bunch of funky gun abilities at your disposal. And let's not beat about the bush, the titular conceit paints a funny enough image on its own.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the official Squirrel with a Gun website:

Fight Tooth, Claw, and Gun

Discover what an erratic squirrel is capable of with a gun in its paws (or just its paws) and how far how far this fuzzy fiend will go to collect its acorns. Escape a secret underground facility and defeat the Agents. Upgrade your weapons and locate the other secret bunkers to take down elite bosses; even blow up a tank! Swap out weapons to try your paw at all 12 types of enemy takedowns.



Solve Intricate Puzzle Rooms to Collect Golden Acorns

Navigate unique puzzle challenges to collect all the golden acorns by getting creative with how you use your arsenal of weapons, using weapon recoil to give yourself a boost. Collect enough golden acorns to unlock hidden sections of the game.



Have Some Nutty Sandbox Fun

Explore the world from a squirrel's eye view or cruise around in your toy car. Harass the neighborhood or ask for nice pets from curious passersby. Help them out in exchange for goodies (or simply mug them) and unlock cosmetics to create your squirrely style.

Those who stick around right to the very end of the above Switch 2 announcement trailer will see Maximum Entertainment and Dee Dee Creations showcase a Squirrel with a Gun physical edition too. We don't have any information on when we can expect to see this boxed copy just yet, but it's always exciting news — heck, the mock-up doesn't even have the Game-Key Card icon on it!

Will you be checking out Squirrel with a Gun on Switch? Let us know in the comments.