The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Embark on a new adventure as a Pokémon Trainer in the streets of Lumiose City! Explore the city and catch wild Pokémon during the day, then become the strongest Trainer in town by competing in the Z-A Royale when night falls. And for the first time in the Pokémon RPG series, you can catch, battle and Mega Evolve — all in real time. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available today, along with the Nintendo Switch version. Players who purchase the Nintendo Switch version of the game can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an upgrade pack on Nintendo eShop. You can also check out the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/mdIx8oTemB0.

Just Dance 2026 Edition (Ubisoft, 14th Oct) - Gather your friends and family1 and turn your home into a dance floor with Just Dance 2026 Edition! Featuring 40 new tracks from chart-topping hits to timeless classics, there’s something for everyone. Shake up your dance sessions with the Party Mode and spice up the fun with unexpected twists. Dance solo, get active with Workout Mode, or dance with up to six players in local multiplayer. Just Dance 2026 Edition is available now on the Nintendo Switch system.

Adrenaline Rampage (Games Harbor, 18th Oct, $15.00) - Choose characters and skills to rush through the space city, kill ugly BOSSes, and survive. Key Features:- Combination of survivor and platformer genres- Procedural level generation- Unbridled progression in core gameplay- Each character has a unique set of weapons and skills- Weapons can usually be upgraded to a super-powerful evolution- A hub with functionality that needs to be opened for energy. You get energy for killing techno-zombies.

An English Haunting (Clickpulp, 16th Oct, $11.19) - In his riveting quest for evidence of the Great Beyond, Professor Patrick Moore teams up with a deceptive medium to create an extraordinary device that can reveal what lies beyond our world. Together, they will embark on a thrilling adventure to uncover a millennium-old artifact and delve into the mysteries of the most haunted manor in England, dating back to 1907. Join Patrick as he challenges the boundaries of reality and explores the unknown! STORY A madness for spiritualism has gripped London in 1907. Séances and theatrical shows where spirits make contact with their living families are all the rage, and there is a legion of investigators trying to discover the secrets of the supernatural. Among them, Professor Patrick Moore stands at the forefront, and he is now at a crossroads ‒ he's got 72 hours to prove the existence of the Great Beyond or else his Metapsychic Investigations Department will shut down forever.

Bigfoot Hunting (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 11th Oct, $4.99) - Step into the heart of the untamed wilderness in Bigfoot Hunting, a high-stakes survival experience designed for thrill-seekers. Armed with only your instincts, a trusty weapon, and limited supplies, you’ll face off against one of the greatest legends of the forest—Bigfoot. Track, hunt, and survive in a living, breathing ecosystem where every shadow could be your last. The hunt is on… but remember, you’re not the only one watching. Key Features:• First-Person Immersion: Explore and survive the forest in intense first-person perspective. • Dynamic Combat: Switch between firearms and melee weapons in real-time. • Interactive World: Use flashlights, night vision, open doors, and search cabins. • Survival Tools: Heal with medkits, set traps, bait, and motion sensors. • Random Events: No two hunts are the same—expect the unexpected. • Loot & Upgrade: Scavenge supplies and improve your gear to survive longer.

Blaster Force 3000 (Ratalaika Games, 17th Oct, $4.99) - Dive into retro FPS action where every level brings a new challenge! Battle relentless aliens in dark cellars, ancient castle halls, and the vastness of space. You’ll need to adapt to the environment and enemies on the fly. Explore hidden areas, rack up as many points as possible, and put your reflexes and aiming skills to the test!

Bumblebee – Spooky Nights (EpiXR, 16th Oct) - On your quest to find a beautiful new home you will discovers distant places, friendly and calm animals, and amazing and dangerously habitats. You are a tiny bee in a giant environment and move continuously forward. You are free to fly wherever you want and explore the level to your heart’s desire. After you have played around a little and enjoyed the sensation of flying you start to discover the nearby areas and hidden secrets and find a couple of different items.

Captain Bones : A Pirate’s Journey (World of Poly, 16th Oct) -

* From Crew Member to Captain *You are Captain Bones, a pirate captain who worked your way up from the bottom. In a world full of danger and opportunity, you must use your skills and determination to survive and thrive.

* The Pirate's Life *The life of a pirate is not easy. You must constantly be on the lookout for navy troops, curses, and other challenges. But it's also a life of adventure and excitement. You will have the chance to explore a vast open world, battle enemies, and discover hidden treasures.

* Building a Strong Crew *No pirate captain can succeed without a strong crew. You must build a team of loyal and skilled pirates who will help you achieve your goals. This will require making tough decisions and managing resources wisely.

* Becoming a Legend *With a strong crew at your side, you can set your sights on becoming a legend. You must choose your path carefully and make the right decisions to achieve your goals.

Cat God Ranch (CrazyPotato Studio, 16th Oct, $12.99) - Take on the role of ranch manager and grow your fledgling herd of animals into one worthy of pleasing the Cat God! There are many different paths to choose, but only one hurdle to overcome at the end of each week. Pay tribute to the Cat God or face his wrath and have your ranch be shut down. Over 100 types of animals, all with their own unique abilities. Whether it's alpacas, crocodiles, hyenas, larks, or a combination of all, you choose the kind of ranch you want to build. Take advantage of 7 different animal families in the game. Feed your barnyard buddies to the carnivores, or watch an army of penguins and pandas propagate across your ranch. Either way you want to build, the tribute must be paid! Develop your ranch with different terrain and watch your animals thrive. Combine grasslands, caves, puddles, and other tile cards to create endless possibilities and combos. Tango with 100+ prop cards to make tribute in time!

Chickenhare and the treasure of Spiking-beard (N-Zone, 14th Oct, $26.99) - Adventure is calling! Join Chickenhare and his friends on an epic quest to recover the 7 crystals before the dreaded Spiking-Beard and save the Kingdoms from chaos. Explore magical worlds, solve clever puzzles, and uncover hidden secrets… and who knows? You might just find the path to a real treasure. A heart-pounding adventure for kids and parents alike—are you ready to become a true treasure hunter?

Crownfall: Young Hero (GAME NACIONAL, 18th Oct, $9.99) - The valley hides great dangers for a delicate lady in a hurry to reach a safe village, but her young beloved hero will give his life to keep any evil from approaching her. The kingdom has been invaded, the crown seized, but love protects. Escort the princess, face the evil enemies, and earn upgrades to keep being the strongest and most loyal to your majesty in distress! An endless adventure that challenges you to use strategy and skill. Crownfall: Young Hero, the newest beloved hero!

Deathless. The Hero Quest (Fulqrum Publishing, 16th Oct, $24.99) - In Deathless, elements of a collectible card game, roguelike, and turn-based strategy combine seamlessly. Build a unique deck of cards, discover unusual relics, and defeat legendary bosses. Embark on the journey of each of the four heroes, unravel a web of intrigue, and protect the beautiful world of Belosvet. MEET THE HEROESIn Deathless, you’ll play as four different heroes, each with their own playstyle:• Varvara the Fair - a cunning and clever treasure hunter who excels at manipulating enemy positions on the battlefield. • Vasilisa the Wise - a powerful elemental sorceress who can summon and dismiss Nursemaids at will to assist her in combat. • Dobrynya Nikitich - the famous hero, equipped with high health and solid defense, making him a master of defensive combat. • Alyosha - a warrior from Kitezh. He always carries a sword forged from unique star-steel and the spellbane, a mysterious enchanted wand.

Desk Wars (Akira Sugihara, 16th Oct, $9.99) - Pixel characters run wild in frantic battles! On the desk-top battlefield where red and blue armies collide, chaos and challenge await—this is DeskWars! You are the tactician of the blue army, Blue Fang. Command your captain, lead your soldiers, and push back the evil red army, Red Horn, before their invasion succeeds. Strengthen your troops, gather powerful items, and take the fight to the overwhelming Red Horn forces. The keys to victory? Strategy… and a healthy dose of reckless confidence. Every battle unfolds differently thanks to random recruits and item drops. Build your very own Blue Fang army and stand against the Red Horn threat!

EGGCONSOLE Revival Xanadu II PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 16th Oct, $7.16) - This title is a remake of Xanadu, a real-time action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1985, released 10 years later in 1995. Players become adventurers, exploring all 10 stages while fighting monsters, with the ultimate goal of defeating the King Dragon. Combat uses a symbol-encounter system. Touching a monster triggers a battle scene where you fight with weapon attacks (body slams) and magic. Defeated enemies drop treasure chests with items and money. Monsters are finite and will not reappear if you hunt them all.

Food Truck Kingdom (Gametry, 11th Oct, $2.39) - Step into the shoes of a talented young chef who, after accidentally touching a mysterious time vortex, finds himself transported back to an ancient village! With only his cooking skills to rely on, he must serve legendary dishes, impress fierce warriors, and unlock the secrets that will guide him back to his modern life. In this fast-paced and flavorful adventure, you’ll: - Cook dozens of unique dishes using exotic ingredients. - Race against time to satisfy hungry villagers, warriors, and chieftains. - Master combos and special recipes to earn higher rewards and fame. - Explore a rich world filled with history, culture, and culinary surprises. - Strategize your kitchen to balance speed, creativity, and resource management. Every meal you serve brings you closer to discovering the path home—but only the best chef can rise to the challenge.

GHOST TRAVELER: Adventures in Edo (SUCCESS, 16th Oct, $24.99) - ◆ A Supernatural Tale of a Boy Transported to Edo-Period JapanThe protagonist (the player) is a 17-year-old boy named Kotaro who lives in modern-day Japan. One day, he is caught in a supernatural phenomenon in Shibuya and loses consciousness. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a setting reminiscent of a Japanese historical drama. Eventually, Kotaro learns from a "god" that he has been transported back in time to the Edo period as a soul, and that he is now in Yoshiwara, the pleasure quarter in Edo, the capital of 19th-century Japan. ◆ A Grotesque Mystery Adventure Set in YoshiwaraWithout knowing why he has arrived in this era or how to return to the modern world, Kotaro begins to wander around Yoshiwara in search of clues to unravel the "mystery. " Soon, he encounters the murder of an oiran (courtesan) and takes on the role of a "detective" to solve the case. However, he is drawn into a series of grotesque murders.

Hole Digging Simulator 2025 (Oddi Tycoon, 18th Oct, $4.99) - Welcome to Hole Digging Simulator 2025 — your ultimate sandbox for exploration beneath the surface! Armed with a shovel and endless curiosity, you’ll dig your way through layers of earth, uncovering rare treasures, forgotten relics, and strange secrets hidden underground. Start small in your own backyard and upgrade your tools as you unearth valuables. Sell what you find, reinvest in better gear, and dig even deeper. Each discovery brings new excitement — and perhaps a clue to an ancient mystery waiting below. There are no deadlines, no pressure — just you, the dirt, and the thrill of what lies beneath. Game Features:• Mystery Beneath the Soil – Piece together clues and unlock a story buried deep underground. • Treasure Economy – Sell artifacts and materials to fund better gear and uncover new dig zones. • Relaxed Exploration – No timers or stress—dig at your own pace and enjoy the process.

ILA: A Frosty Glide (First Break Labs, 20th Oct, $19.99) - A COZY EXPLORATION PLATFORMER ADVENTUREIla’s beloved kitty, Coco, has mysteriously disappeared, and she’s determined to bring him back home! Explore a whimsical small open world as Ila, a spirited young witch-in-training flying on a magic Skatebroom. Uncover hidden stories, collect valuable items, and improve your magical flying abilities. GLIDE AROUNDHave you ever dreamed of flying on a skateboard? Feel the wind as you glide effortlessly through the crisp mountain air on Ila’s magical skatebroom as you explore the enchanting island. The core mechanic focuses on the pure joy of movement. Master and upgrade your flying skills, soar to new heights and tackle thrilling platforming challenges along the way. DISCOVER THE STORY OF ILA AND THE ISLANDDive into the rich lore of the island as you uncover ancient secrets and forgotten stories.

Infinos (PixelHeart, 16th Oct, $4.99) - Infinos is a pixel art side-scrolling shoot’em up that pays tribute to the golden age of arcade shooters while offering fast-paced, modern gameplay. Take control of the Fauria, a powerful one-of-a-kind fighter ship, and face an overwhelming alien invasion threatening to destroy your entire civilization. In the distant future, the planet Infinos had become a beacon of technological advancement and interstellar exploration. As its people built a massive space city to house future generations, disaster struck. Contact was suddenly lost with the orbital facility. The truth quickly came to light: the attack was carried out by a mysterious and hostile alien force known as Argus. All military resistance failed against Argus’ sheer firepower. In a desperate attempt to survive, the last scientists and engineers of Infinos poured everything they had into one final prototype: the Fauria.

Infinos 2 (PixelHeart, 16th Oct, $4.99) - Enter the interdimensional war and defend the future of the Infinos Federation. Decades after a devastating conflict with the Argus army, the galaxy had enjoyed a fragile peace. The formation of the Infinos Federation allowed for reconstruction of war-torn regions and the strengthening of defenses. But that stability shatters when an observation vessel in orbit around Graria detects a mysterious interdimensional rift—then vanishes without a trace. A reconnaissance team is dispatched and uncovers a massive distortion gate erected by Argus forces, poised to launch a new offensive. Unprepared, Infinos units suffer defeat after defeat until the enemy overruns the home planet. In a bold gambit, Federation commanders decide to strike back at Argus at its source. The AT-Fauria interceptor takes off as the last line of defense and the galaxy’s greatest hope. Infinos 2 is a 2D horizontal shoot ’em up crafted as a loving tribute to the golden age of Japanese arcade classics.

Jurassic Island: The Legend of Makumaku (Aldora Games, 10th Oct, $4.90) - Join this group of friends on a fantastic odyssey filled with excitement, humor, and lessons, and discover that true magic lies not in the powers they encounter, but in the bonds they form along the way! ·Kid- and family-friendly gameplay. ·Accessible text and narrative for young readers. ·Dynamic, colorful images inspired by wildlife. ·Ambient music that recreates the sounds of the jungle. ·Lessons about teamwork, respect for nature, and self-improvement. ·Educational fun with content that promotes positive values.

LogIQ Boost (Dinomore Games, 12th Oct, $5.49) - LogIQ Boost is a fun and educational brain-training game for all ages. Challenge yourself with 12 exciting mini-games designed to sharpen your logic, memory, math, reflexes, and creativity. Whether you’re aiming to boost your IQ, improve problem-solving skills, or just have fun, LogIQ Boost offers a perfect balance of entertainment and mental growth. Play in Single Player Mode to train your brain at your own pace, or test your limits in Survival Mode, where all mini-games appear back-to-back and your brain age is calculated! Get ready to unlock your potential and enjoy brain training that’s both rewarding and entertaining.

Lumo 2 (Numskull Games, 17th Oct, $24.99) - The isometric icon is back in the sequel to 2016’s arcade-adventure hit, Lumo. Experience a brand-new adventure of shifting dimensions and new perspectives, with gameplay that never stops evolving. Rewind the cassette and fall head over heels into a love letter to the trailblazing days of early ‘80s & ‘90s British videogames. Adventure calls—grab your hat, light your staff, and leap into a world of shifting landscapes and interconnected rooms, each a meticulously designed puzzle box with dangers to doge, precision platforming and secrets to uncover. Echoing the games from the 8bit era, you’ll have to explore and experiment to crack the challenges within. Hunt for collectibles, and vault through portals—some even flip the script, morphing into wild genre twists that’ll keep you on your toes.

Merge Match March (ZOO Corporation, 22nd Oct, $17.99) - "Merge Match March" is an RPG that combines merge puzzles and battles, where you command an army led by heroes to protect the kingdom from monsters. Merge three weapons to evolve into a unit, then send these units into battle to defeat the monsters! ■ Become a strategist and repel the monsters! As the strategist of the hero-led army, you will command your troops to fend off attacking monsters and bring peace to the kingdom! ■ Rank up units through merging! Merge units of the same class to rank them up! Create high-rank units and win battles! ■ Train your favorite units! Choose units with diverse abilities from various professions to form your army! Strengthen your troops by training units and equipping them with weapons! ■ Use skills to gain an advantage in battles! Trigger skills by making certain matches during battles! Assess the situation and use skills to gain the upper hand in battles!

Murder Inc (Sometimes You, 22nd Oct, $7.99) - In a grim world of chaos, where reality feels like a thin layer over madness, welcome to Murder Inc — a top-down adrenaline-fueled shooter where time and style are your ultimate weapons. You are a mysterious operative, an antihero walking the fine line between life and death. Your targets are the criminals who rule the city from the labyrinth of filthy streets. But there’s a catch: every shot, strike, or step you take sets time in motion. The faster you move, the faster the world collapses around you. Features:- Time dynamics: Time only moves when you do. Use this to dodge bullets, plan your attacks, and craft action scenes worthy of a blockbuster. - Brutal style: Every kill is a mix of speed, fury, and tactical precision. - Adrenaline vibe: Stylish pixel visuals paired with a retro-wave soundtrack that keeps your heart racing.

Neoteria (Orange Pixel, 16th Oct, $4.99) - Neoteria is a throw-back to the classic horizontal Shoot-em Up games (SHMUP!). With waves and waves of enemies coming at you all trying to take you down, you need quick reflexes to avoid collisions, shoot the enemy waves, and power-up your weapon! Neoteria does add a few tiny modern spins to the classic arcade formula: Alternate paths to unlock hidden worlds and multiple difficulty modes (unlockable pilots).

Obby Kingdom (Downmeadowstreet, 17th Oct, $4.99) - Welcome to Obby Kingdom, an exciting parkour challenge set in the ruins of a once-great castle. The castle grounds are crumbling and flooded, and only the best players can jump, climb, and run their way to freedom! Castle-Themed Obby – Traverse broken walls, collapsing bridges, and waterlogged ruins. Choose Your Path! >Easy Mode: With checkpoints to help you along the way. >Hardcore Mode: No checkpoints—only true skill! But if you survive, you unlock a bonus level. Parkour Adventure – Put your jumping and timing skills to the test across tricky obstacles. Do you have what it takes to conquer the kingdom’s broken halls and rise as a true Obby Champion?

OFC – Ultimate Fighting Club (XenoXeno, 21st Oct) - OFC - Ultimate Fighting Club throws you into the ruthless world of no-holds-barred combat, where the only rule is victory. Step into a fighting club inspired by the raw intensity of real OFC tournaments, and train your fighter to rise above the rest and claim true championship glory. Key Features:- Choose Your Fighter: Discover the combatant that matches your style. Each fighter has unique abilities that influence strategy, speed, and power. - Expand Your Roster: Unlock new fighters and experiment with different techniques, tactics, and approaches in the ring. - Train and Upgrade: Improve vital stats—speed, stamina, strength, health, and defense. Prepare carefully for each fight and dominate your opponents. - Master the Fight: Execute devastating punches and kicks, block incoming attacks, and read your opponent’s strategy to land game-changing strikes. Step into the ring, test your skills, and experience the most intense, adrenaline-fueled combat!

Puzzle Wars (NOSTRA GAMES, 16th Oct, $1.99) - "Treat the battlefield like a puzzle - calculate your moves and choose the right tactics to ensure victory. Face the battle! Give orders and move your soldiers around the battlefield to control different directions of attack. Use your brain to face the danger. Enemies don't retreat, but you can. You can retreat to win - different tactics work in different situations. Take the initiative and attack! Take your chance and not only protect your territory - attack and destroy all your enemies. Show no mercy. It was their choice to start the battle.

Quit Today (JUSTDAN, 22nd Oct, $11.99) - The story begins on an ordinary morning when you arrive at the company as usual, only to discover that all your colleagues believe you're about to resign. They see you as a traitor to the company and gang up on you. To figure out what's going on, you embark on a journey to protect yourself with your briefcase. After witnessing the darkness within the company, you decide to quit by defeating the company!

RANDOMAX (Sanuk, 16th Oct, $9.99) - A vast and random arsenal of misdelivered heavy weapons enter into your possession. Find the most effective way to utilize them and turn the tides of battle in your favor! The year is 2050 AD. In a far flung corner of the galaxy, an area known as the "Sepulch Space Archipelago" is attacked by an infamous band of raiders known as the “Randomax Pirates”! These nefarious marauders quickly subjugate the peaceful islands, transforming the region into a sea of evil villainy. Amid such turmoils, three women of exceedingly bold personalities appear on the scene determined to venture into these dangerous waters, along with a mysterious shipping company known as "ARGO EXPRESS"! Erika, a self proclaimed employee of this company offers them a proposal. . . "We'll give you our stock of misdelivered weapons and ammo. Wanna use it to take out the bad guys? ” And so a chaotic battle fueled by a vast stockpile of mismatched weapons quickly ensues!

REDEX (eastasiasoft, 22nd Oct, $4.99) - REDEX is a pixel-art survival shooter where you battle waves of enemies in fast-paced side-scrolling combat. Collect coins to buy ammo, grenades, armor, and more from vending machines, then trade rare gold for permanent upgrades and new characters. Unlock new zones, from rooftops to labs, and use air-dropped crates to deploy turrets or mining terminals. Distract foes with dummies and adapt your tactics to survive. No rules, just fight to be the last one standing!

Scoop it! Crane Game (SAT-BOX, 16th Oct, $7.00) - Play the evolved Crane Game experience on the Nintendo Switch™! Share Joy-Con™ to face off against friends in 1-on-1 battles! Scoop, drop, push! [Score Attack] Scoop up tons of prizes and earn a high spot on the leaderboards! Aim for a Jackpot, and something amazing might happen! [Battle] Intense 1-on-1 showdowns await! Test your skills against CPUs and friends!

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure (kopiforge, 21st Oct, $19.99) - SEDAP! is a co-op cooking-combat adventure that combines the chaos of a collaborative kitchen and the wonders of adventuring into an unexplored world. Embark on an exciting culinary journey, whip up delectable delicacies, and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia!

Snack and Quack (Afil Games, 16th Oct, $4.99) - Snack and Quack is a 2D pixel art puzzle game designed for casual players. The goal is to guide all the ducklings to eat the scattered bread in each level. The game focuses on logical challenges and progressive difficulty across two distinct maps to keep players engaged. Game mechanicsThe player controls the mother duck, who can move on a grid-based system and push the ducklings through the environment. Once pushed, the ducklings slide in a straight line until they hit an object or a special tile. MapsThe game features 30 levels divided across two different biomes: The Pond and The Swamp. Pond: Introduces core mechanics and teaches the player how to change the ducklings' direction. Swamp: Introduces path-stopping tiles and increasingly complex puzzles with a growing number of ducklings.

Steampunch: Lost Tombs (Afil Games, 22nd Oct, $4.99) - Steampunch: Lost Tombs is the second game in the franchise, and it takes the action to a whole new level with simplified combat, mysterious levers, and precision-based platforming. Run, jump, and dash in eight directions as you explore dangerous tombs, collect relics, and unlock portals to the next challenge. You control a determined adventurer set on uncovering the secrets of lost civilizations—but the path is full of clever enemies, deadly traps, and puzzles that demand creativity and skill. Each lever opens a new path, and each enemy can be defeated with a single hit… if you’re fast enough. With 30 levels spread across three distinct biomes—Incan and Aztec-inspired ruins, underwater temples, and a desert ruled by forgotten robots—the difficulty builds gradually, combining past mechanics with new threats.

Super Yellow Ballman (HUNTERS, 16th Oct, $2.52) - Super Yellow Ballman is a 2D action game. Control a ball-shaped character to dodge traps and smash through blocks with a dash. In battle stages, dash into enemies to deal damage—knock them into holes for massive damage! VS Mode is also included, where you can enjoy battles only. Defeat the evil organization Happy Dark and restore peace to the world.

The Cabin Factory (Feardemic, 16th Oct, $2.99) - Welcome to The Cabin Factory! You're now a newly hired Cabin Inspector - congratulations! Your job is simple - inspect the cabins and determine whether or not they are haunted. Stressed on your first day? No worries - here’s a quick introduction:Step 1: Inspect the entire cabin. Don’t miss a detail and trust your instincts. Step 2: If the cabin is safe, press ‘CLEAR’ and move on. But if it’s haunted - quickly turn back and press ‘DANGER’. FEATURES:▪ Atmospheric horror awaits - step into the anomaly-hunting experience, inspired by liminal spaces and psychological horror walking simulators, ▪ Compact story - tired of long games? Experience the full narrative in one evening,▪ Thirteen supported languages - choose to fully immerse yourself in the game. Additional languages:- Catalan (CAT/CATALÀ),- Turkish (TUR/TÜRKÇE).

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes (Outright Games, 17th Oct) - Do you believe in Christmas magic? You’ll need every bit to help Santa save Christmas! With Christmas Spirit running low, the North Pole isn’t so merry. Santa’s sleigh won’t fly, gifts aren’t ready, and there’s a chance that nice children might not end up on Santa’s Nice List. Dash, swing, and leap through training to become an “official Scout Elf”! Pick your most festive outfit and spread cheer as you explore every room, dodge obstacles, and add sparkle to each corner of the home. This season, pledge to make things merry and bright. Are you ready to be a Christmas Hero? ENJOY A CHRISTMAS TRADITION: Follow the story or enjoy minigames - there’s holiday fun for everyone. BECOME A SCOUT ELF: Complete training and help Santa with his Nice List. PLAY MINIGAMES FILLED WITH MAGIC: Solve puzzles, match cards, sort ornaments and explore enchanted mazes. COLLECT & SHINE: Run, jump, and swing to gather rewards.

The Wild Age (McMagic Productions, 16th Oct, $16.99) - The Wild Age is a micro-management strategy game with tower defense elements, designed for relaxing and casual play. Step into the role of a ruler tasked with building new settlements on distant islands, defending them against nightly goblin attacks, and developing your strategy using the game’s only resource – coins. Build and manage – recruit villagers, construct buildings, and grow a prosperous settlement. Defend – goblins strike at night, so prepare your defenses to protect your people. Different roles – builders, farmers, foresters, and archers each support the village in unique ways. Characters and mounts – unlock new avatars, pets, and mounts, including the exclusive panda collection. Your choices – cancel actions, change your character or mount, and even create your own islands to share with friends. The Wild Age is inspired by the "Kingdom" series but offers its own 3D vision, new mechanics, and multiple paths to victory.

Time Treker (2P Games, 16th Oct, $6.99) - Choose your pilot and build your own custom mecha with 17+ weapons and 55+ attachments, then jump to the battlefield against hundreds of enemies to save spacetime itself in this thrilling sci-fi bullet heaven! Features- Surviors-like action with fast-paced, intense battles- Six pilots, each with distinct stats and special skills- Multiple mecha archetypes with fully customizable loadouts- A wide variety of weapons, attachments, and items to discover- Missions spanning exploration, defense, and total annihilation

Treasure Drop (QubicGames, 18th Oct, $2.99) - Get ready for a treasure-filled adventure beneath the waves! Merge coins and gems to uncover riches beyond imagination! Discover maps that change how you play, each with its own unique shape and background. Can you master them all and merge the biggest treasure? CO-OP modePlay together locally inside one dome and collect points as a team! Merge treasures, grab power-ups, and try to reach the highest score side by side. VERSUS modeChallenge a friend locally! The dome is split in half - one side for you, one side for your opponent. If one player overfills their dome and items spill out, the other has only a few seconds left to score as many points as possible before the game ends!

Turn it! (David Amado Fernández, 16th Oct, $3.00) - Turn it! is a short and intense side-scrolling platformer created by two students. Take control of Bibi, a tiny TV with bunny ears, whose main ability isn’t just jumping: you can rotate the entire stage around the character! 8 carefully crafted levels: each one introduces new mechanics and puzzles combining rotation, moving platforms, and timing challenges. Environmental puzzles: use rotation to create bridges, remove obstacles, or drop objects that unlock the path. Indie aesthetic: a simple, charming style designed for short but memorable play sessions. Perfect for players seeking a creative and compact platforming experience.

Twins of the Sun (COMMANDO PANDA, 10th Oct, $6.99) - When a mysterious figure kidnaps their little sister, a pair of twins set off across wild lands-lush jungles, haunted mines, and ancient temples. Twins of the Sun is an action-adventure about co-op, courage, and family. Play solo or team up in 2-player local co-op to uncover the jungle’s darkest secrets. Features:• Two heroes, two styles – swap between twins or team up in local 2-player co-op. • 25 handcrafted stages – jungles, forgotten villages, mines, and temples. • Signature gear – wield the Stone Hammer and unleash bursts of magic from the Wand of the Gods. • Memorable enemies & bosses – test timing, positioning, and teamwork. • Power up on the fly – grab temporary boosts and secrets to turn the tide.

WEB FISHING – Relax and Fish (GBTUI, 17th Oct, $4.99) - WEB FISHING – Relax and Fish lets you escape into a serene and immersive fishing experience. Discover the joy of casting your line in beautiful waters while enjoying a relaxing, stress-free environment. Explore diverse locations, encounter a variety of fish species, and upgrade your gear as you progress. Whether you’re seeking a quiet moment of relaxation or the thrill of landing a rare catch, every fishing trip offers new surprises and challenges to enjoy. • Relax and Explore: Travel through diverse and scenic fishing spots, from peaceful lakes and flowing rivers to hidden ponds and coastal shores. Each location offers unique challenges, surprises, and opportunities to catch rare fish. • Catch and Upgrade: Hook a wide variety of fish species, earn rewards, and improve your fishing gear. Upgrade rods, reels, and equipment to increase your chances of landing bigger and rarer catches.

